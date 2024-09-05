Wolverine Is Being Hunted in a Preview of His New X-Men Series (Exclusive)

wThe hunt is on in a new preview of a new Wolverine solo series. As the X-Men march into their From the Ashes era, the man known as Logan is taking a detour for some personal time alone. It's not surprising when you consider how Wolverine likes to live a solitary life, but no matter how hard he tries, trouble is never far behind. Before he rejoins his teammates in the pages of Uncanny X-Men, Logan heads back to the Canadian wilderness in Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo's Wolverine. A preview of the first issue reveals how a familiar villain is hot on Wolverine's trail.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Wolverine #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Martín Cóccolo, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Cory Petit. It begins with a pack of wolverines being led by their leader, as the narrator discusses how she has seen the pack through good and bad times. Recently, someone new has joined the pack, and while he looks and smells different from them, she's glad the Wolverine is on their side. A splash page by Cóccolo and Valenza features a shirtless Wolverine running in step with the wolverine pack.

After the credits page, we get our first look at Cyber, one of Wolverine's oldest enemies. Cyber is minutes behind the pack and is tracking their footprints in the Canadian snow. "He's one of them now. Nothing but an animal," Cyber's internal monlogue reads. "An animal that needs to be hunted down."

What is Wolverine #1 about?

THE LEGEND BEGINS ANEW IN THE ADAMANTIUM-TOUGH NEW ONGOING SERIES! There's a killer in the woods – and as WOLVERINE's attempt at piece is shattered, an OLD ENEMY will re-emerge as a NEW VILLAIN rises who will bring LOGAN to the brink of his berserker rage. But NIGHTCRAWLER knows his old friend is capable of doing what's right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he's the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned! The legendary WOLVERINE ongoing series kicks off anew with the superstar creative team of Saladin Ahmed (DAREDEVIL, MS. MARVEL) and Martín Cóccolo (DEADPOOL, IMMORTAL THOR) beginning their epic journey with Logan! Collector's Note: A key FIRST APPEARANCE and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine in this issue!

The exclusive preview of Wolverine #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 11th.