Wolverine #1 First Look Features an Old Enemy and a Familiar X-Man (Exclusive)

Wolverine leaves the X-Men to forge a solo path in an all-new ongoing series. After the fall of Krakoa, Marvel is beginning its X-Men: From the Ashes era with a relaunch of the entire line of comics. One of those titles is a new Wolverine series from writer Saladin Ahmed and Marvel Stormbreakers artist Martin Coccolo. The book takes Wolverine back into the Canadian wilderness to reunite with his wolf pack, but of course, trouble will not be far behind. Wolverine will be accessible to old and new readers alike, and a preview of the first issue is a perfect example.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Wolverine #1 by Saladin Ahmed and Martin Coccolo. It begins with Logan living his best life, running shirtless through the Canadian snow with wolves. Of course, Wolverine and the wolves could be on the hunt for prey. The second preview page does show someone on the hunt, and it’s the Wolverine adversary Cyber. He’s got an oversized rifle in his arms, and most likely intends to use it on Wolverine. Cyber has a long history with Logan, and has arms covered in Adamantium skin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final two pages feature Nightcrawler, one of Wolverine’s best friends on the X-Men. Nightcrawler comes across a group of murdered people in the woods, and then has to defend himself against a sneak attack by Logan. But Wolverine has Nightcrawler’s scent, so it’s only a matter of time before he tracks Kurt Wagner down.

Wolverine writer previews new X-Men: From the Ashes series

“We will be joining Logan in the aftermath of some globally dramatic events that have affected both mutantkind and humankind, and my man is, in a word, exhausted” Salad Ahmed said in the X-Men: From the Ashes sampler. “He’s turned his back on the whole notion of organized society. But, of course, the world isn’t done with him.”

Ahmed then spoke about the inclusion of Nightcrawler in the series. “I don’t wanna spoil too much, but I love Kurt as a character and find him to be the perfect foil/complement to Wolverine,” he said. “Hopefully rather than cynical, swashbuckling rather than grisly, feelings on his sleeve instead of stoic – I love writing the two of them together, not only for the action and banter, but for the deeper conversation between the personalities.”

The exclusive first look at Wolverine #1 is below. The issue goes on sale in September.

Preview 1

First look at Wolverine #1

Preview 2

First look at Wolverine #1

Preview 3

First look at Wolverine #1

Preview 4