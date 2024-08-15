Marvel Previews Wolverine: Revenge by Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo (Exclusive)

Two of the comic book industry’s most popular creators are putting their own spin on Wolverine. Writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Greg Capullo are collaborating on Wolverine: Revenge, a new five-issue miniseries that will pit Logan against a slew of adversaries in what’s sure to be a bloody romp across the Marvel Universe. After passing the baton on the X-Men franchise, Hickman has helped redefine the balance of science and magic in G.O.D.S. while also relaunching the Ultimate Universe and penning Ultimate Spider-Man. As for Capullo, he’s returned to Marvel after a 30-year absence to illustrate covers for Wolverine and Deadpool. Now, we get to see what the two powerhouses have in store for Wolverine.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Wolverine: Revenge #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Greg Capullo, Tim Townsend, and Ivan Plascencia. It features Wolverine taking a trip to the Savage Land to help its inhabitants combat a large beast that’s started attacking the villages. The beast takes a bite out of the dinosaur Wolverine comes riding in on, leaving him no choice but to unleash his Adamantium claws. Just as it seems the beast has the upper hand by devouring Wolverine, he slashes his way out of its mouth, spewing blood all over the landscape.

Wolverine: Revenge gets red band edition

Following in the footsteps of Blood Hunt, Wolverine: Revenge will also publish “red band” editions, featuring additional pages that won’t be released in the regular edition. The red band editions will have “elevated violence you won’t see anywhere else!” per Marvel’s press release, and will be polybagged “for the protection of innocent eyes!”

“I’ve finally returned home to Marvel and I’m ready to raise some Hell,” Capullo told Polygon when Wolverine: Revenge was announced. “And, who better to do that with than the Hitman Hickman? To celebrate, Marvel has removed the fences and let us off our leash so that we can bring the most vicious and punishing Wolverine story possible to the fans this summer. I hope they’re prepared.”

“Well, obviously it’s such a privilege to get to work with a legend like Greg,” said Hickman. “When we first talked about the project, our number one concern was taking the readers on a high-octane, no-hold-barred Wolverine story that was a proper celebration of both the character and Greg returning to Marvel. And like he said, the bosses cut us loose and the result is an absolutely wild book. Honestly can’t wait for everyone to get to check it out.”

The exclusive preview of Wolverine: Revenge #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, August 21st.

Cover of Wolverine: Revenge #1

Preview of Wolverine: Revenge #1

Preview of Wolverine: Revenge #1

Preview of Wolverine: Revenge #1

