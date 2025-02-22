DC Just Brought Back Their Version of Captain America (But Is He Any Match For Wonder Woman?)

Wonder Woman #18 brings the war against the Sovereign to the next level. Wonder Woman has been locked in combat with the secret king of America since her latest series, from Tom King and Daniel Sampere, began. The issue is definitely going to be one that fans of the somewhat divisive Wonder Woman series are going to enjoy, as Wonder Woman unleashes her rage on the Sovereign directly, coming to him to for vengeance. She faces off against Sarge Steel, foiling his plans to kill kidnapped Amazons with the help of the Justice League, and then tears off his hand, mirroring their earlier confrontation. Her next challenge, though, was a blast from the past for DC fans and a character very much reminiscent of Captain America: General Glory.

General Glory is a very interesting character in the world of DC Comics. He’s definitely trading heavily on the Captain America trope, but he’s doing it in a very different way because of his actual superpowers. Same trope — stalwart lover of the US gains powers to fight for the homeland in WWII — but with an entirely different delivery system. General Glory has quite a history, and looking into will answer the question of if he could beat Wonder Woman.

Despite Having Powers, General Glory Is the Good Value Brand Captain America

General Glory first appeared in Justice League America #46. Joseph Jones was a soldier who gained superpowers from Lady Liberty when he said, “Lady of Liberty, hear my plea — For the land of the brave — And home of the free.” He transformed into General Glory and fought against the Nazis. Much like Captain America, he was also disappeared on an Arctic mission, but wasn’t frozen. Instead, he returned to America with no memory, and was suborned by his handler Agent Newkirk Sharp, who drugged him and gave him a new identity. Years later, he’d regain his memory and join the Justice League, which stemmed from a chance meeting with Guy Gardner and a General Glory comic book. Jones as Glory went on missions with the League for a time. However, after transforming into his older self, he ended up having a heart attack, which leads to the second General Glory.

In the hospital, Jones met a young man named Donovan Wallace. They were in the same hospital room and bonded, with Jones telling Wallace the stories of his glory days. Eventually, Wallace began to believe in the power of General Glory, which allowed him to access it as well. Wallace decided to become the next General Glory to honor the friend he made in the hospital. Jones died shortly after. Wallace’s time as General Glory was pretty lackluster and eventually him and his entire family would be killed by a Neo-Nazi villain team named the Fourth Reich. The current General Glory is a new, unknown version of the character, and more than likely has the powers of the previous versions — enhanced strength and durability. So, does he stand a chance against Wonder Woman?

Wonder Woman Completely Overpowers General Glory

The thing to remember about General Glory is that while he does technically have superpowers, no version of the character has ever been powerful and the newest version learns the hard way that he can’t mess with the power of Wonder Woman. After he had hit her in the head with a flag, momentarily stunning her, she took the flag from him with very little effort and knocked him out with one punch. General Glory went down like a sack of potatoes and Wonder Woman continued on her walk to the White House.

General Glory’s return is an interesting one. General Glory was a modern age creation, and came during what is considered a lull in the fortunes of the Justice League. He’s not a popular or powerful character, but there’s definitely a place for a character like him in DC’s stories, even if it is as a punching bag. He certainly wasn’t enough to halt Wonder Woman’s attack on the Sovereign.

Wonder Woman #18 is on sale everywhere comics are sold.