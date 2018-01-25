The Women’s Evolution Kicks Off In WWE #14

The WWE has been forever changed by the four horsewomen, and now they’re ready to take over the comics world too!

Starting in February’s WWE #14, BOOM! Studios will reveal to fans the real story behind the women’s revolution. The new storyline will see writer Dennis Hopeless and artist Serg Acuna peel back the layers of superstars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley, who helped revitalize the women’s division in WWE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s been amazing to watch women in WWE make history night after night over the past couple years, and we’re so excited to give the WWE Universe even more of the Women’s Evolution,” said Chris Rosa, Associate Editor, BOOM! Studios. “The team is ready to give fans a new look at the incredible moments and matches that have inspired so many.”

If you’re going to kick off a storyline like this, it makes sense to have one of the horsewomen involved right? That’s why the Lass Kicker herself Becky Lynch decided to join the fun with a special video announcement, and it seems she might have threatened Dennis Hopeless if he didn’t comply.

“I told Dennis Hopeless I would put him in an armbar if he didn’t show some love to the women who are straight fire to crowds all over the world every single week.”

If you’ve seen a Becky Lynch armbar, you know that’s not a place you want to be.

The Women’s Revolution didn’t just include the four Horsewomen though. As you can see on the issue’s cover (available in the gallery), storyline’s will also include superstars like Naomi, Paige, Alicia Fox, Natalya, and the Bella Twins, who all had and still have pivotal roles to play in the new landscape of the WWE Women’s Division.

The issue will launch with a regular cover by Dan Mora (Klaus, Go Go Power Rangers) as well as variant covers by Adam Riches (Street Fighter X G.I. Joe), Brent Schoonover (Generations: Captain Marvel & Captain Mar-Vell), and Daniel Bayliss (Big Trouble In Little China/Escape From New York).

You can watch the full video announcement in the clip above, and the cover to WWE #14 can be located in the gallery.