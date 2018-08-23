WWE NXT Takeover: Into The Fire Preview Puts Asuka and Paige In The Spotlight

NXT has become one of WWE’s most popular brands, and now we’ve got an exclusive look at the next NXT Takeover series from BOOM! Studios Into The Fire.

Into The Fire is one of four different series from BOOM! centered around NXT, the developmental brand that has taken the WWE by storm. Into The Fire will be written by Dennis Hopeless and drawn by Hyeonjin Kim and will center around superstars like Asuka and Paige.

For Asuka, the story will take place as she attempts to stake her claim on the women’s division in NXT, and for Paige, WWE gives us a glimpse behind the scenes of her big return from injury.

“The Women of NXT helped changed the landscape of WWE and we’re thrilled to put the

spotlight on Asuka,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “And for fans of Paige, you’ll learn just what she was doing before she made her WWE return with shocking new allies.”

You can find the full preview in the gallery and you can check out the official description below.

“NXT has become WWE’s third global brand, and the launching pad for some of today’s biggest Superstars including Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss and many more. Now, in WWE: NXT TAKEOVER – INTO THE FIRE #1, the spotlight shifts to the groundbreaking Women’s Division where Asuka, the Empress of Tomorrow, makes her debut. Fans will also learn the story behind Paige’s return to SmackDown Live, as she scouts NXT for potential allies.”

Each issue of WWE: NXT Takeover will put the spotlight on a different set of Superstars, and you can peep the full list below.

– Week Two – WWE: NXT Takeover – Proving Ground #1: The Demon King, Finn Bálor, enters the NXT Universe and is confronted by Samoa Joe.

– Week Three – WWE: NXT Takeover – Into The Fire #1: The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka, begins her rise to the NXT Women’s Championship, and former Champion Paige returns to scout for potential allies.

– Week Four – WWE: NXT Takeover – Redemption #1: Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler make the move to NXT and immediately leave their mark.

WWE: NXT Takeover features connecting variant covers by Marco D’Alfonso, along with main covers by Lucas Werneck (The Blueprint), Aaron Dana (Proving Ground), David Nakayama (Into The Fire) and Audrey Mok (Redemption).

WWE: NXT Takeover – Into The Fire #1 kicks off on September 19th.