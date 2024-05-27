X-Men '97 Reveals Villain's Ties to Wolverine's Team X Past

Fans got to witness some of Wolverine's past as a part of Team X in a prequel story to X-Men '97. The animated series recently came to a conclusion, and left viewers with more questions than answers. How did the X-Men get lost in the timestream? Which new X-Men will join Bishop and Forge to go find them? Is Apocalypse going to resurrect Gambit? For fans eager for more X-Men, Marvel is publishing an X-Men '97 companion series, which takes place before the events in X-Men '97 Season 1. In its latest issue, readers got to meet a figure from Wolverine's past.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for X-Men '97 #3. Continue reading at your own risk!

X-Men '97 #3 comes from the creative team of Steve Foxe, Salva Espín, Matt Milla, and VC's Joe Sabino. It features the X-Men versus the Marauders on the streets of Westchester. Just as Wolverine is about to renew his rivalry with Sabretooth, he's shot from behind by someone named Agent Carl Denti. He's there to arrest all mutants involved in the skirmish and appears to have an anti-mutant agenda. Once Wolverine catches Agent Denti's scent, he's reminded of his time as a part of Team X alongside Maverick and Sabretooth.

We get a flashback of the trio during one of their missions to take down some dirty agents selling state secrets to a militia. Agent Denti is taken down by Team X and also suffers a facial scar that he still wears to this day. This all explains his vendetta against mutants, and Wolverine specifically. The Marauders eventually escape, leaving the X-Men to deal with Agent Denti. Valerie Cooper shows up and reveals Agent Denti is operating without her authorization, and states that the government doesn't consider the X-Men enemies of the state. Of course, Agent Denti disagrees, but gets taken away to be disciplined. Before he leaves, Agent Denti alludes to his connection to the anti-mutant organization Friends of Humanity.

X-Men '97 gets Season 2 update

"It's still an animatic phase. Animation takes so long to make as I'm sure you know. There was a great bit about this in Invincible Season 2," Marvel's head of streaming, Brad Winderbaum, told ComicBook. "They just nailed it so hard, it is the greatest. And it takes a long time. Because the studio wants to see how successful the first season is before they greenlight the second season there's a lag. We were lucky enough to get the greenlight before we aired so there's maybe less of a lag. People are just going to have to be patient with us.

The first season of X-Men '97 is now available to stream on Disney+.