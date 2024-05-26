X-Men: Marvel Teases Relaunch With New Covers
Get a sneak peek at upcoming issues of X-Men, Phoenix, NYX, and X-Force.
X-Men '97 isn't the only era to recently come to an end. Since 2019, the Krakoan Age of the X-Men has defined Marvel's lineup of X-books that spanned multiple titles and phases, most of them centered around the mutant nation that offered refuge to Homo superior. As Marvel Comics wraps up the Krakoan Age — the final farewell is June's X-Men #35, the milestone 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men — the publisher is previewing upcoming issues of the X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch kicking off in July.
Marvel already announced the new X-Men #1 (written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Ryan Stegman), Uncanny X-Men #1 (by Gail Simone and David Marquez), and Exceptional X-Men #1 (by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero), three flagship titles that launch alongside a batch of books that includes X-Factor, X-Force, NYX, Storm, Wolverine, Dazzler, and Phoenix. Famed mutants like Cyclops, Beast, Psylocke, and Magneto will headline X-Men, based in Alaska; Rogue will lead her own X-Men team — Gambit, Jubilee, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine — in Louisiana; and Kate Pryde and Emma Frost will train the young mutants Bronze, Axo, and Melee in Chicago.
"The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation," Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained during a SXSW panel. "What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-Men are core X-Men series—they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-Men book for virtually any taste."
Following the reveal of the new No. 1s, Marvel has released the covers and synopses for the upcoming second issues of X-Men, X-Force, Phoenix, and NYX before they hit stands in August. See them below.
X-Men #2
Written by JED MACKAY
Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 8/14
Invasion! The X-Men fly to the rescue of a mutant in crisis in San Francisco. The problem? Alien invaders seem to have a similar idea. Six X-Men vs. an invading alien fleet? Sounds about right.
Phoenix #2
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO
Cover by YASMINE PUTRI
On Sale 8/21
Family reunion in the far reaches of space! Jean Grey is dedicated to protecting innocents in deep space! Yes, space is vaster than imagination, greater and darker than the mind can comprehend-and yet, not big enough to stop family from dropping by without warning... But that's how it goes when your father-in-law is Corsair of the Starjammers! Leaving the pirate life behind, he's got the inside line on huge news, and Phoenix is the only one who can act to save untold lives-that is, if she can believe he's telling the truth...
NYX #2
Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING
Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO
Cover by SARA PICHELLI
On Sale 8/28
From the shadows comes Wolverine! Every day, mutants are being stolen off the streets of Manhattan-unprotected and forgotten by the human world. Now, a war-worn Wolverine will descend into NYC's criminal underworld to bring them back into the light. Who is the mysterious mutant fixer known only as Local? Can Laura stand alone against the dangerous forces working to control the future of New York's mutants? What reality-bending threat waits in the night, already ten steps ahead? The shadows of NYX are calling. What secrets will you find lurking in that neon darkness?
X-Force #2
Written by GEOFFREY THORNE
Art by MARCUS TO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
On Sale 8/28
Warfare in Wakanda! Forge leads X-Force in their new, custom Blackbird to the next world fracture in Wakanda. But as the ground literally changes under their feet, the team will have to stop... the Black Panther?! That can't be right, can it?! And what secret is bubbling under the surface that just might tear the X-Force team asunder?
X-Men #3
Written by JED MACKAY
Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 8/28
Scott Summers vs. the United States of America! How did the X-Men come to possess their HQ, the Factory, and how difficult a position does that put them in? As Cyclops meets the implacable Agent Lundqvist, the X-Men come to find that their new home may not be as secure as they had thought...