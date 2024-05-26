X-Men: Marvel Teases Relaunch With New Covers

X-Men '97 isn't the only era to recently come to an end. Since 2019, the Krakoan Age of the X-Men has defined Marvel's lineup of X-books that spanned multiple titles and phases, most of them centered around the mutant nation that offered refuge to Homo superior. As Marvel Comics wraps up the Krakoan Age — the final farewell is June's X-Men #35, the milestone 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men — the publisher is previewing upcoming issues of the X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch kicking off in July.

Marvel already announced the new X-Men #1 (written by Jed MacKay and drawn by Ryan Stegman), Uncanny X-Men #1 (by Gail Simone and David Marquez), and Exceptional X-Men #1 (by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero), three flagship titles that launch alongside a batch of books that includes X-Factor, X-Force, NYX, Storm, Wolverine, Dazzler, and Phoenix. Famed mutants like Cyclops, Beast, Psylocke, and Magneto will headline X-Men, based in Alaska; Rogue will lead her own X-Men team — Gambit, Jubilee, Nightcrawler, and Wolverine — in Louisiana; and Kate Pryde and Emma Frost will train the young mutants Bronze, Axo, and Melee in Chicago.

"The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa, scattered across the globe without a central base of operation," Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort explained during a SXSW panel. "What that means in practice is that all three titles carrying the name X-Men are core X-Men series—they all center around one of the major aspects of what the team has been about at different points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wide assortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches, an X-Men book for virtually any taste."

Following the reveal of the new No. 1s, Marvel has released the covers and synopses for the upcoming second issues of X-Men, X-Force, Phoenix, and NYX before they hit stands in August. See them below.