X-Men '97 Disney+ Series Gets Surprise Sneak Peek

X-Men's Hellfire Gala is looking like it will include X-Men '97 versions of the character. Marvel just previewed the variant cover for the first issue of the series. And, as an added bonus, X-Men: The Animated Series artist Dan Veesenmeyer is providing the visual on this cover. Delightfully, all your childhood favorites are preserved just as you remember them. Hasbro's Marvel Legends line has enlisted Veesenmeyer to provide the packaging as well. The comic itself goes on-sale July 26th along with the variant cover. You can look at the cool take on X-Men '97 down below!

X-Men Hellfire Gala Is Coming To D23

"It's time for you to enter the Krakoan Era. You are cordially invited to join Marvel and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club as we outfit the fiercest fashion and prepare for the powered-up party of the summer. Mutants, heroes, villains, and those in between are invited to the first ever real-life X-Men Hellfire Gala, where we're bringing the living island of Krakoa to San Diego, California."

"Attendees are encouraged to dress in super-powered style, fashioning the chicest looks, embellished by their own epic abilities. Because, as any Hellfire Gala fan knows, powers are the ultimate accessory. Are you a mutant who can control the weather and strike like lightning with a storm of style? Or maybe you're channeling a powerful look inspired by your steely exterior and indestructible visage. No matter your unique mutation or cosplay creation, make sure YOU are feeling fly. (Bonus points if you can actually fly.)"

What's Coming In The Hellfire Gala?

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Luciano Vecchio & More

Cover by Phil Noto

On sale July 26th

The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season...but this year's will upend Krakoa as we know it. What is meant to be mutantkind's greatest night becomes their worst nightmare as the FALL OF X begins! X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 will be a giant-sized one-shot that propels mutantkind into an unpredictable future. All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after a series of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths...and more.

