X-Men: What's Coming Next After the Krakoa Era?

The jump between 2019 and 2024 has been WILD for just about everyone – including Marvel's X-Men. Five years ago, the X-Men franchise was a dimly-lit ember compared to the wildfire of interest in characters like Spider-Man and The Avengers – largely sparked by the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel writer Jonathan Hickman stepped in to relaunch X-Men comics in a bold new way – and did just that with the House of X / Powers of X two-part event.

Now the "Fall of X" event has torn the dream of Krakoa was finally torn apart. The X-Men's mutant nation was decimated by the anti-mutant organization Orchis (in allegiance with future Sentinels Nimrod and Omega Sentinel), while Mister Sinister's original human alter-ego, Nathaniel Essex, achieved near-godhood becoming "The Enigma," where he nearly controlled all of the X-Men's fates, past, present, and future.

The ending of X-Men's Krakoa Era saw Jean Grey resurrected as the Phoenix and the cycle of many lifetimes lived and re-lived by Moira Mactaggert (creating multiple new alternate X-Men timelines and realties) finally end. The X-Men were left in some interesting places, with a very uncertain status quo.

What's Next for X-Men After The Krakoa Era?

X-Men Comics will relaunch in June under the new banner "From the Ashes." There's already an extensive list of titles for the relaunch, including:

X-Men by Jed MacKay (W) & Ryan Stegman (A) Phoenix by Stephanie Phillips (W) & Alessandro Miracolo (A) NYX by Collin Kelly Jackson Lanzing (W) & Francesco Mortarino (A) X-Force Geoffrey Thorne (W) & Marcus To (A) Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone (W) & David Marquez (A) X-Factor by Mark Russell (W) & Bob Quinn (A) Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing (W) & Carmen Carnero (A) Wolverine by Saladin Ahmed (W) & Martin Cóccolo (A) Storm by Murewa Ayodele (W) & Lucas Werneck (A) Dazzler (limited series) by Jason Loo (W) & Rafel Lourerio (A)

The release strategy will see the first four books released in July; the next two in August; Exceptional X-Men, Wolverine and Dazzler in September, and Storm in October. You can read the synopses for the first waves of books, below:

X-Men – "FROM THE ASHES! Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen...but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, and Juggernaut as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species."

Phoenix – "She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…"

NYX – "THIS IS NYX!This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is MS. MARVEL embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is ANOLE trying to keep his head above water. This is WOLVERINE in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is PRODIGY writing history as it happens – and SOPHIE CUCKOO finding her own way. The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. This is NYX.Uncanny X-Men – OUTLAW HEROES ONCE AGAIN, THE X-MEN EMBARK ON A NEW MISSION! Making themselves at home in the Big Easy, the X-Men protect a world that hates and fears them! Join ROGUE, GAMBIT, NIGHTCRAWLER, JUBILEE and WOLVERINE on explosive super hero adventures. Uncanny as ever, the X-Men are back to saving the day mutant-style!"

X-Force – "The world is fractured. FORGE uses his powers of invention to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-FORCE! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants – RACHEL SUMMERS, BETSY BRADDOCK, SAGE, SURGE and introducing TANK – in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! As Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he will recruit a specialist for each target – first up: that regenerating degenerate, DEADPOOL! Be here for an X-Force like you've never seen them before, stick around to see who joins, who lives, who dies, and uncover the mystery of Forge's discovery!"

X-Factor – "Formed by the government in response to a post-Krakoa outbreak of mutant paramilitary, ops squads, and mercenary teams, X-FACTOR will be co-led by Angel and Havok and include recruits like Pyro, Frenzy, Feral, and more. Part special agents for missions that require an arsenal of superpowers and part celebrity propaganda machine, X-FACTOR will wage war against emerging factions like the Mutant Underground and X-Term. Whether they believe in their actions or are just doing it for a check, the members of X-Factor are no fools when it comes to shady politics. As hidden agendas rear their ugly head, they'll fight against the dark consequences and disastrous public opinion from the inside!"

Exceptional X-Men – "MUTANTKIND'S TWO GREATEST TEACHERS MOLD THE NEXT GENERATION OF X-MEN! KATE PRYDE has returned home to Chicago following the war with ORCHIS. Having stepped away from the world of mutantdom, she is nevertheless called back into action as she crosses paths with a trio of new young mutants, BRONZE, AXO and MELEE, who clearly need training and guidance. Unfortunately for Kate, EMMA FROST thinks so as well!"

Wolverine – "There's a killer in the woods – and as Wolverine's attempt at peace is shattered, an old enemy will re-emerge as a new villain rises that will bring Logan to the brink of his berserker rage. But Nightcrawler knows his old friend is capable of doing what's right, and before long, Logan will have to unleash his claws, push his healing factor to the limit and demonstrate he's the best there is at what he does once and for all – nice be damned! Note to collectors: the new series kicks off with a key first appearance and a major addition to the lore of Wolverine!"

Dazzler – "OUT & PROUD AS A MUTANT AND BACK ON THE ROAD! Dazzler, Marvel's glittering mutant songstress, has been in and out of the limelight over the years – but now the time has finally come for her to take center stage! Dazzler embarks on a new world tour, the culmination and celebration of her entire musical career. But while Dazzler may be ready to focus on her music, her celebrity-mutant status and a violent attack may sideline the entire endeavor before it's even begun…"

Storm – "Ororo Munroe has lived many lives. She's been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, a queen, and now… an Avenger! She is the most prominent, most respected and most powerful mutant on the world stage—and in that role, she intends to be a force for positive change. First up: a major meltdown at a nuclear facility in Oklahoma City draws Storm from her Sanctuary in Atlanta—and into a moral conflict that will test her iron resolve! As one of the year's biggest launches, it'll be packed with guest stars including Storm's fellow Avengers, X-Factor's Frenzy, and more!"

X-Men: From The Ashes Begins on July 10, 2024.