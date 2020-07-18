Marvel Unveils New X of Swords Covers for Massive X-Men Crossover
On Friday, Marvel's X-Men writers and artists revealed the covers for Chapters 3 through 11 of "X of Swords," the upcoming crossover event launching in September. These chapters take place in October's X-Men releases. The cover to X of Swords: Stasis #1, from artist Pepe Larraz, reveals a new group of enemies for the X-Men to deal with: the swordbearers of Arakko. The swordbearers are each mysterious, but their leader's name remains a classified secret for "X of Swords" to reveal. The "X of Swords" story affects all of the X-Men titles launched during the Dawn of X era. It spins out of events taking place in the pages of X-Men and Excalibur, as Apocalypse reveals his secret plan involving Krakoa's lost twin-island.
The event's writing team includes Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala. Artists working on the series include Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Viktor Bogdanovic, Matteo Lolli, Mahmud Asrar, Phil Noto, and Rod Reis, the dramatic battles in store for the X-Men will be unforgettable.
Are you excited for "X of Swords"? Let us know in the comments. Keep reading to see all of October's "X of Swords" covers. The event kicks off in September.
Wolverine #6
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
X OF SWORDS, PART 3
Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed.prevnext
X-Force #13
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC
Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER
X OF SWORDS, PART 4
Stealth. The power within. The burden of knowledgprevnext
Marauders #13
MARAUDERS #13
Written by VITA AYALA
Art by MATTEO LOLLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X OF SWORDS, PART 5
A secret flight. A long journey. A Thief and a Queen.prevnext
Hellions #5
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by CARMEN CARNERO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
X OF SWORDS, PART 6
Desperation. Help from unexpected places. An advance into the unknown.prevnext
New Mutants #13
Written by ED BRISSON
Art by ROD REIS
Cover BY MIKE DEL MUNDO
X OF SWORDS, PART 7
Diligence. Discipline. A sword of the self.prevnext
Cable #5
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
X OF SWORDS, PART 8
A hand held aloft. A mystery in the stars. An ace up the sleeve.prevnext
Excalibur #13
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art by R.B. SILVA
Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X OF SWORDS, PART 9
Opposition. Despair. The dark night of the soul.prevnext
X-Men #13
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X OF SWORDS, PART 10
Lessons. Longing. What has begun cannot be undone.prevnext
X of Swords: Stasis #1
Written by TINI HOWARD & JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by PEPE LARRAZ & MAHMUD ASRAR
Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
X OF SWORDS, PART 11
A ritual. A parliament. A game begins.prevnext
X of Swords Checklistprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.