Marvel Unveils New X of Swords Covers for Massive X-Men Crossover

By Jamie Lovett

On Friday, Marvel's X-Men writers and artists revealed the covers for Chapters 3 through 11 of "X of Swords," the upcoming crossover event launching in September. These chapters take place in October's X-Men releases. The cover to X of Swords: Stasis #1, from artist Pepe Larraz, reveals a new group of enemies for the X-Men to deal with: the swordbearers of Arakko. The swordbearers are each mysterious, but their leader's name remains a classified secret for "X of Swords" to reveal. The "X of Swords" story affects all of the X-Men titles launched during the Dawn of X era. It spins out of events taking place in the pages of X-Men and Excalibur, as Apocalypse reveals his secret plan involving Krakoa's lost twin-island.

The event's writing team includes Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala. Artists working on the series include Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Viktor Bogdanovic, Matteo Lolli, Mahmud Asrar, Phil Noto, and Rod Reis, the dramatic battles in store for the X-Men will be unforgettable.

Are you excited for "X of Swords"? Let us know in the comments. Keep reading to see all of October's "X of Swords" covers. The event kicks off in September.

Wolverine #6

(Photo: Marvel)

WOLVERINE #6

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

X OF SWORDS, PART 3

Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed. 

X-Force #13

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #13

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

X OF SWORDS, PART 4

Stealth. The power within. The burden of knowledg

Marauders #13

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS #13

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X OF SWORDS, PART 5

A secret flight. A long journey. A Thief and a Queen.

Hellions #5

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

HELLIONS #5

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X OF SWORDS, PART 6

Desperation. Help from unexpected places. An advance into the unknown. 

New Mutants #13

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS #13 

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by ROD REIS

Cover BY MIKE DEL MUNDO 

X OF SWORDS, PART 7

Diligence. Discipline. A sword of the self.

Cable #5

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

CABLE #5

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

X OF SWORDS, PART 8

A hand held aloft. A mystery in the stars. An ace up the sleeve.

Excalibur #13

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

EXCALIBUR #13

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art  by R.B. SILVA

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

X OF SWORDS, PART 9

Opposition. Despair. The dark night of the soul.

X-Men #13

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #13

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X OF SWORDS, PART 10

Lessons. Longing. What has begun cannot be undone.

X of Swords: Stasis #1

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1

Written by TINI HOWARD & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by PEPE LARRAZ & MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

X OF SWORDS, PART 11

A ritual. A parliament. A game begins.

X of Swords Checklist

(Photo: Marvel Comics)
