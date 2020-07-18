Marvel Unveils New X of Swords Covers for Massive X-Men Crossover

On Friday, Marvel's X-Men writers and artists revealed the covers for Chapters 3 through 11 of "X of Swords," the upcoming crossover event launching in September. These chapters take place in October's X-Men releases. The cover to X of Swords: Stasis #1, from artist Pepe Larraz, reveals a new group of enemies for the X-Men to deal with: the swordbearers of Arakko. The swordbearers are each mysterious, but their leader's name remains a classified secret for "X of Swords" to reveal. The "X of Swords" story affects all of the X-Men titles launched during the Dawn of X era. It spins out of events taking place in the pages of X-Men and Excalibur, as Apocalypse reveals his secret plan involving Krakoa's lost twin-island.

The event's writing team includes Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala. Artists working on the series include Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Viktor Bogdanovic, Matteo Lolli, Mahmud Asrar, Phil Noto, and Rod Reis, the dramatic battles in store for the X-Men will be unforgettable.

Are you excited for "X of Swords"? Let us know in the comments. Keep reading to see all of October's "X of Swords" covers. The event kicks off in September.