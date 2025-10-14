Youngblood Reveals First Look Preview of Manga-Inspired Launch Edition

Youngblood will always have a special place in comics history, as it still stands as one of the best-selling independent comics of all time after selling over one million copies. Now, 30 years later, creator Rob Liefeld is bringing the team back into the spotlight, and Image Comics has revealed gorgeous manga-inspired editions of the series that bring the epic adventure to comic stores in black, white, and red.

Cover M of each Youngblood issue will present the artwork in black, white, and gray tones, and the main pop of color will be through splashes of red, but it gets better. That’s because this same art style and approach will be featured on the covers and the interior pages, and as you can see below, it looks fantastic.

“I love the style and design of Manga comics and I created an approach to my work that attempts to mimic those artistic influences with the Youngblood manga editions,” Liefeld said. “These have proved extremely popular with consumers! I’ll be doing a manga edition alongside each issue!”

Youngblood #1 Brings Back the Series’ Missing Ingredient

Earlier this year, Image Comics released the Youngblood Deluxe single issues, which promptly sold out pretty much instantly. Now the team is back with their own ongoing series, and things pick up after the team is summoned to a crisis in the Pacific. Suddenly, a mysterious vessel appears, but the real surprise is the return of a deadly foe soon after, and the team is going to have to adapt quickly if they hope to take them down.

While Youngblood has been relaunched previously, this is the first time since the original series that Liefeld is back in the driver’s seat and leading the charge. While those previous launches all had intriguing elements, Image Comics Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Eric Stephenson succinctly reveals the missing ingredient of those past attempts.

“Series relaunches have become standard practice in comics over the last 30 years, and Youngblood has certainly come back more than once, but the big difference this time is that Rob is fully in control again,” Stephenson said. “For all intents and purposes, Youngblood #1 in 1991 was Rob Liefeld #1—his opening statement on what his comics were all about—and in my opinion, while a variety of talented writers and artists have done some great work on Youngblood over the years, the missing ingredient has always been Rob. If you’re a Rob Liefeld fan, this new series is both everything you’ve come to expect and the epic return you’ve been waiting for.”

In addition to the Manga-inspired editions, Youngblood (2025) #1 will feature an all-star lineup of team-up covers, with a roster that includes Skottie Young, Ryan Stegman, Daniel Warren Johnson, and more. You can find the full list below.

Youngblood (2025) #1 Full Cover List:

Cover A by Rob Liefeld (Polybagged & Collectible Card) – Lunar Code 0925IM0247

Cover B by Rob Liefeld (Foil) – Lunar Code 0925IM0248

Cover C by Skottie Young – Lunar Code 0925IM0249

Cover D by Ryan Stegman – Lunar Code 0925IM0250

Cover E by Daniel Warren Johnson – Lunar Code 0925IM0251

Cover F by Ryan Ottley – Lunar Code 0925IM0252

Cover G Blank Sketch – Lunar Code 0925IM0253

Cover H 1:25 copy incentive by Kael Ngu – Lunar Code 0925IM0254

Cover I 1:50 copy incentive by EM Gist – Lunar Code 0925IM0255

Cover J 1:100 copy incentive by Mark Spears – Lunar Code 0925IM0256

Cover K 1:500 copy incentive by Liefeld (Signed CGC Graded Foil) – Lunar Code 0925IM0257

Cover L 1:2000 copy incentive Original Art Sketch by Liefeld – Lunar Code 0925IM0258

Cover M B&W Manga – Lunar Code 0925IM0259

Youngblood (2025) #1 is set to hit comic stores and digital platforms on November 5th.

