Poppy to Tell Her Origin in Comic Book

The surreal musician and internet sensation known as Poppy may be a mysterious figure, but she’s finally telling her origin story in an upcoming graphic novel.

Poppy — whose real name is Moriah Pereira — is set to release Genesis 1 in July. Published by Z2 Comics, the 168-page graphic novel will by co-written by Poppy and her longtime collaborator Titanic Sinclair along with Ryan Cady and will feature art by Masa Minoura and Ian McGinty. The story will reveal the unknown origin of Poppy and if that sounds a little cryptic, then the promotional text for the book may seem downright creepy.

“Is she a girl? Is she a machine? Is she humanity’s redemption, or its damnation? Don’t be scared — either way, she is Poppy… and you love Poppy,” the text on Z2 Comics‘ website teases.

For those unfamiliar, Poppy is a YouTube star with over 400 million views to her numerous videos, many of which feature the artist addressing viewers in a bizarre, stark, surreal and almost robotic style presentation. In 2016 she made the leap from YouTube to music with her extended play Bubblebath before releasing the experimental ambient music album 3:36 (Music to Sleep To) that same year. She followed that up with 2017’s Poppy.Computer and 2018’s Am I a Girl? She also released a book of wisdom, The Gospel of Poppy, in 2017. She also has a surreal comedy web series called I’m Poppy, though no additional episodes have appeared since the pilot which debuted in March 2018.

She’s also the face of Sanrio’s Hello Sanrio product line.

As for Genesis 1, the book marks Poppy’s first foray into comics and from the description it sounds like the book will take its lead from Poppy’s YouTube channel and lean into the mysterious character most often portrayed. It is currently available for preorder through Z2 Comics as a deluxe edition with an oversized 9×15 hardcover which will also come with an exclusive print and vinyl and will be signed by Poppy herself. According to Z2 Comics, the deluxe edition will be limited to 500 copies. You can check out the official description below.

