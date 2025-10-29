Superman Red & Blue 2025 Special #1 Is Yet Another Superman Masterpiece (Review)

2025 is the year of Superman. James Gunn’s Superman was a success, bringing the Man of Steel to the big screen wonderfully. Superman and Action Comics have been stellar for years, and have only gotten better as DC has kept A-list creators on the titles. DC K.O. is an event that focuses on the character. We’ve gotten numerous miniseries about the hero this year, all showcasing different parts of him, like the one we’re going to talk about today. Superman Red & Blue Special #1 is a sequel of sorts to Superman Red & Blue, a miniseries from the best creators in comics about the first superhero. In a year full of brilliant stories, it sits in a class all by itself.

Superman Red & Blue Special #1 contains four different stories, each one taking a different look at Superman as a character. The first story, “Priceless” by Paul Dini and Mirka Andolfo, is a cool little sci-fi story that sees the Man of Steel having to bail Supergirl out of an alien prison by finding a special kind of crystal. “All the Time in the World” by Michael Walsh is touching story about a day in the life of Earth’s greatest hero. “Out of the Ordinary” by Dan Abnett and Caitlin Yarksy is about him saving a small town and meeting a fellow newspaper writer. “Red-Letter Days” by Rainbow Rowell and Cian Tormey focuses on Superman’s stellar supporting cast, mainly Lois, to tell an awesome little tale.

Each story has its strengths, but for my money, “All the Time in the World” and “Red-Letter Days” are the best, and it’s hard to pick one which is better. “All the Time in the World” does a beautiful job showing the super and the man. It’s the kind of story that works so well with the character, playing up who he is and using emotional storytelling expertly. “Red-Letter Days” is a Lois Lane story, and it’s wonderful. Lois Lane has always been an amazing character, so it’s great to spend time with her, and this yarn puts some focus on an under served part of the characters — their job at a newspaper. The last portion of the story is fantastic, showing Lois and Clark as reporters.

“Priceless” and “Out of the Ordinary” are both good stories, but they don’t reach the levels of the other two. However, it’s not for lack of trying, as both of them dig into different portions of who Superman is. “Priceless” shows off the care he has for the world and his family, and it’s a lot of fun, showing why he is such a great hero. “Out of the Ordinary” is one of those stories that also highlights the super and the man, and it’s pretty great, but it doesn’t have the emotional heft of “All the Time in the World”. It may seem weird to have such similar stories, but they aren’t actually all that similar, each telling its story in every different ways.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Each story perfectly talks about different facets of Superman It might have been better if “Priceless” wasn’t the first story; it’s immediately overshadowed by the next story The art is fantastic in every story, the red and blue color gimmick making it even better It uses a Superman familiar to fans of the movie, making it perfect for new readers

Superman Red & Blue Special #1 Looks Fantastic

Superman Red & Blue Special #1’s art is a key part of its storytelling. Now, obviously, this is a no-brainer; art is an important part of any comic. However, the art’s gimmick of using mostly red and blue to color the pages gives the stories a different visual identity than a regular comic. My favorite art comes from “All the Time in the World”; it’s gorgeous emotional storytelling. My least favorite art is “Priceless”, but that’s not because it’s bad; it’s just not as good as the others. Plus, it doesn’t have the same coloring, using more colors than shades of red and blue. It still looks amazing, it’s just the least amazing of four stories with breathtakingly good art.

“Out of the Ordinary”‘s strong lines and great storytelling really bring home the story’s ideas, playing up the different aspects of Superman. Seeing him sit down in a booth and drink coffee is way cooler than it should be, mostly because of how rare it is to see him not in motion. “Red-Letter Days” uses the color gimmick in the best way, using a lot more red than any other story, giving it a unique look. I’ve always liked Tormey’s art, but I feel like his work on this story is the best he’s ever put out.

Superman Red & Blue Special #1 is beautiful. Each creator is able to peel back the surface of Superman to show the emotional core of the character. I think this is the perfect time for this story to come out. Superman has brought more people to the comics, and this book really digs into what a story starring the character can be, highlighting emotional weight that doesn’t always come through in the character’s stories. This is the perfect book for any fan of Superman, whether they be old fans or new.

Superman Red & Blue Special #1 is on sale now.

