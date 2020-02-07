Legends of Tomorrow: Mortal Khanbat Synopsis Released

Genghis Khan is facing off against The Legends in a newly-released synopsis for "Mortal Khanbat," the February 25 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The episode will apparently see John Constantine's life hanging in the balance as the rest of the team try to help. We also seem poised to learn a little bit more about Charlie's past, since it seems like it's about to catch up to her. That's a lot going on, but of course there's also an Encore to deal with, as Ava and face off against Genghis Khan, the latest soul freed from Hell by Astra Logue.

Of course, as crazy as it all sounds, giving Sara and Ava a little time alone together might be just what is needed for the Captain to get her head screwed on right following the harrowing events of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover.

"Sara has always been a character that has a lot of weight on her," Lotz told me recently. "I feel like she's always carried a pretty heavy load, ever since the ship crashing, but yeah, I don't think any of this is like old hat to her, or make sense. I think it's interesting because Sara has to try to actually process this thing and come to terms with it all. I think, especially in this Crisis, like what we'll see coming up, there is a lot of some really nice emotional stuff for Sara. Like you can see it weighing on her and what's going on with Oliver. That really, really affects Sara."

A STEP AHEAD – With Sara (Caity Lotz) still away from the Waverider, the Legends find a new Encore with Ava’s (Jes Macallan) new invention, the Prognosticator, and must now try to defeat Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong. Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) life is hanging in the balance, and Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford) and Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) all try to help him, but Constantine tries to make a deal with Astra (Olivia Swann) instead. Meanwhile, Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) has been confused about Charlie’s (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) recent behavior, but they all learn why Charlie is trying to out run her past and from what. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Tala Ashe also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Mark Bruner.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. "Mortal Khanbat" will debut on February 25.

