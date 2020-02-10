Joker Fans Are Loving Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar Acceptance Speech

Joker got all the way to the big stage, but in the end, it couldn’t take home the Oscar for Best Picture. Fans of the film flocked to Twitter to voice their displeasure and some didn’t seem to jive with the Academy’s ultimate winner Parasite. But, Joaquin Phoenix managed to claim his Oscar for Best Actor, so everything isn’t in vain. His message seemed to really inspire a lot of people in the room as the star spoke from the heart about things important to him. As always, the environment, human relationships, and the need to come together dominated his speech. His director was even brought to tears by the display after it was all said and done.

In better moments from the night, Joaquin Phoenix’s speech was extremely heartfelt. He began, “I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees because we share the same the love of film and this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I’d be without it.”

“I’ve been a scoundrel in my life,” Phoenix continued. “I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with. Many of you in this room have given me a second chance.”

Thank you to @TheAcademy for honoring the incredible cast and crew of #Joker with 2 Academy Awards®. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/y96PVoYxQc — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) February 10, 2020

The actor added”That's when we're at our best, when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption."

Then, the tone shifted toward the environment and human rights causes. “We’ve become very disconnected from the natural world,” Phoenix mentioned. “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives first we steal the baby and then we take her milk that’s intended for the calf and we put it in our coffee.”

In closing, he invoked his brother River Phoenix. “When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, ‘Run to the rescue love and peace will follow.'”

Check some of the responses below: