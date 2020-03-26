The Suicide Squad Star Flula Borg Can't Even Say Who He's Playing

Warner Bros. and director James Gunn have never officially announced what new characters we'll get to see in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, but thanks to various leaks, set photos, and educated guesses we know who a lot of the new additions will be. Among those is German actor Flula Borg, who has been photographed on set in what appears to be the exact same costume as DC Comics character Javelin. Though DC sleuths have it all figured it out, Borg's saying nothing. When asked point blank about his character, and what he can say at all about the movie, Borg had a hilarious response.

"I have no idea what I’m doing or who I’m playing, but I can tell you the snacks were delicious on set," Borg told Comic Book Movie about his part in The Suicide Squad. "Consistently tasty and plenty of napkins and there were toilets always close by so if I had to use a toilet, that was available to me as well. Oh and they had water. I think, at this point, the only thing I can tell you is that it was a very dope time and a very great adventure that I’m very excited for people to see."

In the pages of DC comics, Javelin is a German Olympic athlete with an arsenal of spear-shaped weapons, fighting Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in his first appearance. The character would go onto become a part of the Suicide Squad to make amends for his crimes and was seemingly killed in the line of duty. He would return once again, with little explanation, and target one of his former Suicide Squad members by attacking Deadshot, who would seemingly kill the villain once again. It's possible that the character will meet an untimely end in the new World of DC feature film too as Gunn teased "Don't get attached" when officially announcing the cast of the new movie.

Though the new film will bring back some characters and actors from the 2016 movie the movie isn't a sequel to that film as producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ‘cause it’s a total reboot,” Safran said. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021 and had completed production before the coronavirus pandemic shut down film sets around the world. Gunn himself has also confirmed he's still working on editing the movie from home.

