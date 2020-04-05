Ray Fisher Reveals if Cyborg Would Leave the Justice League for the Titans

Justice League star Ray Fisher revealed if Cyborg would leave the team for the Titans. This all came from his Twitch stream where he got asked the question by a fan. The question of a Titans ensemble movie versus another adventure with the League is really exciting and it does leave the door open for some spectacular moments like that final battle in Justice League. This week saw Fisher’s fans celebrating him as this was the date of his Cyborg movie way back when. That project hasn’t materialized just yet, but there is still some discussion being had about it over at Warner Bros. For now, Cyborg is sticking with the League, well, at least this version of the hero.

Fisher began, “Our version, I think he would stay in the Justice League. For sure. I think it’s a different version of Cyborg. I don’t see him necessarily in the near future going off and being part of the Titans. But, you know, you never know. You never know what could happen." All of that fan love is hard to ignore as the movie would have come out this week. Those hopeful words and assurance from the Justice League star go a long way to making DCEU fans feel better.

"One of the things is that we have so much technology, we as human beings are so dependant on technology, that the potential for Cyborg is almost limitless with what he could do," Fisher explained to ComicBook.com when asked about a Cyborg movie at the Aquaman premiere back in 2018. "We're talking about a guy who could, if he wanted to, could launch all the nukes with just a thought. He could stop all the cyber-terrorism in the world, if that was what his aim was because you don't have people running and knocking over banks the way they used to. You're not going and holding them up, you're getting on you're keyboard and you're handling it that way. I think to be able to see that shift and have it be a real world, in time view of where we're at in technology would be the most effective thing we could do."

Warner Bros. next releases Wonder Woman 1984 August 14, The Batman June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad August 6, 2021.

