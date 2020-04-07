Lego DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters Release Date Set

Lego DC: Shazam!: Magic and Monsters will be available on digital streaming video on demand platforms later this month, with a street date for DVD and Blu-ray in mid-June. The movie, the latest in a series of direct-to-home releases for Lego-ized versions of popular DC superhero characters, will star The Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin as Shazam and Steven Universe's Zach Callison in the dual roles of Jimmy Olsen and Billy Batson. The movie, which pits Shazam against Black Adam (Imari Williams), will feature appearances by numerous other DC superheroes, and looks like it will very loosely adapt the World Without Grown-Ups storyline from the comics.

Well, by "adapt" we really just mean that the teaser trailer released last week shows Billy/Shazam as the only one who can lead the heroes against Black Adam when the adult heroes of the DC Universe are transformed into child versions of themselves. While Shazam himself is an adult, Billy being a kid very much still fits into the mold of the story that gave birth to Young Justice in the '90s.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and the LEGO Group, LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting April 28, 2020, and on Blu-ray Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP) and DVD ($19.98 SRP) on June 16, 2020. The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD releases of LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters feature an exclusive LEGO Minifigure of Shazam (while supplies last).

In LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters, 10-year-old Billy Batson shouts a single word and, with lightning bolts flashing, he transforms into Shazam!, a full-fledged adult Super Hero. It doesn’t take long for Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and the rest of the Justice League to take notice and invite the earnest do-gooder to join the team. But to become a member, Billy must reveal his true identity. While fighting off the evil Mr. Mind and Black Adam, Billy learns that he must trust others – and that nothing creates trust like helping those in need. Join the good fight with this giant-sized LEGO DC adventure!

Sean Astin leads a stellar cast as the voice of title character Shazam. Astin is joined by Troy Baker (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Nolan North (Young Justice, Pretty Little Liars) as Superman/Clark Kent & Alfred, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise, DC Super Hero Girls) as Wonder Woman & Lois Lane, Christina Milizia (Bunsen is a Beast) as Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars: The Close Wars) as The Flash & Dummy, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots) as Black Adam & Teth Adam, Fred Tatasciore (Batman Ninja) as Lobo & Oom, Ralph Garman (Family Guy) as the Wizard, Zach Callison as Billy Batson & Jimmy Olsen, Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad) as Jeepers, Dr. Sivana & Crocodile Man, Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect franchise) as Mary Batson & L.N. Ambassador, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as The Penguin & Perry White, Jonny Rees (The Lion Guard) as Mr. Mind, Erica Lindbeck (DC Super Hero Girls) as Greeter & Farmer, and Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man) as Executive & Terrance.

