DC's Scott Snyder Reveals Metal 2 Will Be Delayed

The coronavirus has had a large impact on the comics industry, halting distribution of new books from Diamond and causing many publishers to halt releases altogether, even digitally, until all shops can get the books. DC revealed that they will start distributing books again through other stores and companies until Diamond resumes, but that doesn't mean all of their planned books are releasing as scheduled. DC Metal and Justice League writer Scott Snyder revealed that one of those books being delayed is the much anticipated DC Death Metal, the sequel series to Snyder and Greg Capullo's hit DC Metal. While it will be delayed, he assured it will be worth the wait, and the series is even getting some extra content as a result.

Snyder wrote on Twitter, "B Rex wants you to know that DC DEATH METAL is now bigger (and better) than originally planned and while it’s ready to go -& DC is about to ship comics again- DC has decided (wisely) to delay release a bit to make sure enough comic shops are open for ALL you to join in 🤟🏻🤟🏻"

Dark Nights: Death Metal was originally scheduled to launch on May 13th, but while DC will begin distributing books again in April, the industry will not be returning to normal schedules right away, so it's probably smart to delay the series until more parts of the industry are back up and running. If you have to wait though, getting more of the series is not a bad consolation prize.

Death Metal will bring together Snyder, Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, and FCO Plascencia for a followup to their best selling Dark Nights: Metal series. The original series had the heroes attempting to stop Barbatos and The Batman Who Laughs from overtaking our multiverse with the Dark Multiverse, a place full of nightmarish worlds that housed their own evil versions of Batman, fittingly called the Dark Knights.

They were able to stop him, but since then the character's been busy and has infected several heroes in his bid to bring the Dark Multiverse back once more. The character has played a big part in Justice League and Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen, teaming up with Perpetua and paving the way for Death Metal, which will introduce a nightmarish landscape where heroes are split between working with the evil to save humanity, leading a resistance (Batman), or imprisoned, as Superman is in the sun. That all changes when a mysterious figure gives Wonder Woman a ray of hope to save the world, but the jury is out on whether she can make it happen.

"I've been waiting to do this story since we finished Dark Nights: Metal," Snyder said in a statement. "As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging there for sure. I’d hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we’d have a chance to set up something bigger, and that’s our plan for Death Metal."

"For all of us, Dark Nights: Death Metal is about the fun factor," Capullo said. "Comics should be fun, bombastic, and over-the-top. This series is going to be exciting and jam-packed with great 'metal-esque' moments that will make fans lose their minds when they see them."

Dark Nights: Death Metal will be a six-issue series, and we can't wait to see what it has in store for fans.

