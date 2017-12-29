The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Ship

2017 is coming to an end, meaning that it’s time for everyone to look back at their favorite things from the past 365 days. The team at ComicBook.com came together to nominate our favorites in the world of television, movies, comics, and anime of 2017.

With almost more comic book television on air then ever, there’s plenty of content and moments for fans to have fallen in love with during 2017. And in some cases, what they most responded to was the love between two characters. Like it or not, ships played a big role in the world of comic book television this year, which certainly makes picking one among them a little difficult. But only one ship can be the winner.

And the winner of Best Ship is…

The Arrowverse‘s Sara Lance and Alex Danvers!

The “Agent Canary” pairing only entered the mainstream in November of this year, but it’s clear that it made an impact on both Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) first met in the Supergirl hour of this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” Arrowverse crossover, lamenting over their lack of relationships while at the West-Allen rehearsal dinner.

Before fans knew it, Sara and Alex’s connection reached a whole other level, with the pair making out outside of Jitters. Alex then woke up in Sara’s bed the next morning, leading to a delightfully awkward morning after between the pair.

As the crossover pushed on, the duo put their awkwardness aside, kicking butt during the first conflict against the evil Earth-Xers. Sara and Alex then addressed their one-night stand, and bonded over the fierce protection they feel towards both of their sisters.

Ultimately, Sara and Alex parted ways at the end of “Crisis on Earth-X”, with Alex hopping back to Supergirl‘s Earth-38. But as some have begun to speculate, there’s certainly a window for the pair to rekindle their romance, seeing as Alex has an inter-dimensional transporter and Sara has…well, a giant time machine.

Sara and Alex might not be the longest-standing relationship in the world of comic book television, but they brought to life the kind of delightful cross-title relationships that pop up in the world of comics. And in the process, they gave Arrowverse fans a previously unheard of pairing, as well as even more LGBT representation.

While Sara and Alex took home the title, the other nominees (and plenty of other TV ships) had pretty major years as well. Arrow‘s pairing of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) hit a pretty big milestone in “Crisis on Earth-X” as well, for better or for worse. And The Flash couple of Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) and Cynthia Reynolds/Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) took audiences by surprise this year, while also giving the wonderful Arrowverse introduction of Danny Trejo.

Outside of the Arrowverse, Gotham‘s Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Sofia Falcone (Crystal Reed) began their romance in Season Four. And Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) stole the hearts of Riverdale fans throughout the year.

