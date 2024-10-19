Absolute Martian Manhunter and Absolute Green Lantern Details Announced by DC

DC has been busy at New York Comic-Con with a number of major announcements across its main universe line, but the Absolute Universe got some love as well, including new up-close looks and details for Absolute Green Lantern and the latest addition to the line Absolute Martian Manhunter. Bringing Absolute Martian Manhunter to life is the creative team of writer Deniz Camp (making his DC debut) and artist Javier Rodriguez and the new series will hit comic stores in March of 2025.

Martian Manhunter will join the Absolute Universe wave two lineup, which also features Absolute Flash and Absolute Green Lantern. Speaking of Green Lantern, we got more details on Absolute Green Lantern from the team of writer Al Ewing and artist Jahnoy Lindsay. Ewing revealed how Scott Snyder convinced him to join the Absolute line, and between the cover and what was said in the panel, we know that Jo, Hal, John, and Guy will all have some sort of role in the series.

“You’ve seen me when I do big stuff, I’m doing big stuff in this one… Part of the thing of this book is, you think you know what Green Lantern is. You do not know what the Green Lantern is in the Absolute Universe. First time anyone sees it, there’s a giant Green Lantern that has crushed a town. The Green Lantern in the book is an object,” Ewing said (via DCU Updates).

A Truly Different Martian Manhunter

As for Martian Manhunter, Camp took to social media and shared some behind-the-scenes details on the series and their approach, and it’s difficult not to get hyped about it. On X Camp wrote, “This is probably the most radical reinvention of the absolute line so far, and I think it’s testament to the atmosphere of creative freedom that the editors and @Ssnyder1835 have fostered on this line. He was also this books greatest champion.”

“Basically, @Ssnyder1835 and I had a 3 hour long phone call where we talked about life, our ambitions, etc. He explained what he was doing with Absolute and basically said pick any character outside of the big 5 (which were taken). The whole DCU was on the table, & I picked MMH,” Camp wrote.

“But a condition of doing the book, from the start, was working with @javiercaster. don’t get me wrong, the opportunity is amazing, the whole absolute team is so supportive, the freedom is incredible and an honor, but I think Javi is one of the great artists in comics today And have wanted to work with him for ages, and wrote him into the pitch, before anyone contacted him, or we had ever talked or met or anything,” Camp wrote. You can check out some new images from both Absolute titles in the gallery below.

