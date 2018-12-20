✖

Filming on the upcoming Aquaman sequel, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has started filming and one returning star has revealed the unreal prep that they've been undergoing to get ready for their return. Actor Patrick Wilson will be back as Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and would-be tyrant of Atlantis, for the upcoming sequel and Wilson has revealed some of his workout routine and paid tribute to his trainer. "Thank you @oldmanayo for the past 3+ months of Orm training… plus all the prep for the first flick," The 47-year-old actor posted on Instagram. "A lot of sweat. A lot of @yelawolf. Here we go."

Speaking in a previous interview, Wilson once said that James Wan is going even bigger than the superhero epic he made with Aquaman for the upcoming sequel. "I think like with anything with James, when he comes back for a sequel, it becomes bigger and better," Wilson told ET about Aquaman 2. "And broader, and more funny, more action, more character work, it's cool. It's really fun, it's super fun."

Wilson will join Jason Momoa in the sequel once again with Amber Heard back as Xebellian princess Mera, Dolph Lundgren as her father King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Wilson (@thereelpatrickwilson)

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa previously said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming."

Wan previously described the sequel as "a little bit more serious" than its predecessor, saying during last summer's virtual DC FanDome event that Aquaman 2 is "more relevant in a world that we're living in today.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom surfaces in theaters on December 16, 2022. When it arrives it will be the fifth DC film to be released next year with The Batman debuting in March, DC League of Super-Pets in May, Black Adam in July, and The Flash in November.