Aquaman 2 Reportedly To Start Filming in 2021

DC has a string of successes at the box office over the past year, but that momentum really kicked into gear with 2018’s Aquaman. The James Wan and Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starring superhero film was a monumental success, bringing in $335 million domestically and $1,148,161,807 billion worldwide, so as you can probably imagine, Warner Bros. and DC are very much in favor of getting a sequel greenlit and in development ASAP. According to a new report from Variety, DC has pegged Wan as director once more for the anticpated sequel and is hoping to start shooting the film in early 2021.

The report also states that DC is still looking for a director for the Aquaman spinoff The Trench, a film that would put the spotlight on the nightmarish creatures that fans met in the first Aquaman film. The Trench sequence was easily one of the most jaw-dropping moments in the film, and while Wan is developing the film, he isn’t slated as its director, at least not yet.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Wan about the spinoff film, and while he wasn’t giving away too much just yet, he does want to lean into the more frightening aspects of The Trench.

“We, you know, we’re still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don’t want to get into that too much, but definitely it’s one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it’s going to play more as a monster horror movie then it will as a superhero film, but it’s still definitely part of the Aquaman world,” Wan said.

As for the Aquaman sequel, it is likely that the main cast would return, and going from what happened in the first one, Black Manta would likely be the main villain in the film. Orm is still around of course, so odds are he would factor into things in some way.

You can find the official description for Aquaman below.

“The Atlantean child Orin, son to the Queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman), was abandoned as an infant and left to die; however, he was rescued and raised by a kindly lighthouse keeper. The keeper (Temuera Morrison) adopted the boy as his own son, renaming him Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Able to survive the harshest depths of the ocean and on the surface world above, the child of two worlds grew to be a hero to both eventually returning to Atlantis to become their King in addition to being a founding member of the Justice League as Aquaman!”

