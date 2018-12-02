New ‘Aquaman’ Photos Showcase Mera, Vulko, King Nereus, and More

Warner Bros. has released over 40 photos from Aquaman, giving us new looks at characters like Mera, King Nereus, Vulko, and more.

Several of the photos are ones that Warner Bros. released previously through a variety of outlets, but now they are displayed in their full ad unwatermarked glory (via Vital Thrills). There are some new photos in here too of course, including a photo of Mera next to King Nereus in her gorgeous ceremony dress, which also recently got its own exclusive Funko POP.

You can also see close-ups of Vulko and Nereus, as well as new photos of director James Wan directing the film behind the scenes. Other photos include Aquaman and Mera meeting with Vulko, new battle scenes between Aquaman and Ocean Master, and more photos of Aquaman and Mera, and you can check out all of them in the gallery.

One of the photos shows the classic outfit, and for Wan, it was important to include the classic suit but also give it a modern edge.

“The key was to try and take that classic outfit and make sure it’s not goofy, make sure it’s not cheesy,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “Just trying to do it justice, but do it in a way that potentially wink at the classic old costume, but bringing a sort of modern sensibility to it.”

There’s a sense of fun to this film that has been missing in some of DC’s other movies, and that was the only way to go for Wan.

“I don’t think making an Aquaman movie can be any other tone than this, right?” Wan says. “In pop culture, he is known as the lamest super hero. So you’ve got lean into that. You’ve got to play into that. You’ve got to have fun with it, right? Like, yes, he rides seahorses, but in our movie, you wouldn’t be laughing at a seahorse like that. I wanted to embrace what people think is goofy and potentially campy about this world and really make it fun and adventurous in a cool way.”

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st 2018.