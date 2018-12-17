‘Aquaman’ Beats ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in China

Aquaman hasn’t been released in the United States yet, but it’s already a powerhouse money-maker. In fact, it’s been setting records in China since it was released there on December 7th.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the DC Extended Universe film has not only made a ton of money, but it’s usurped Captain America: Civil War as the highest earning film within the first ten days of its release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marvel film earned $155.8 million in China in the first ten days whereas Aquaman managed to score $189.2 million, $135 million of which was during its opening weekend.

As you can see, the other top ten-day DC earners in China include Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, which made $85.1 million and $85 million, respectively.

THR reports that Aquaman opened in an additional 42 markets this weekend, which means it’s close to a worldwide gross of $300 million. The site points out that Aquaman will have heftier competition once it’s released in the United States, but we suspect it’s still going to make a promising amount of dough.

The film isn’t only having major success in China, but in other countries as well. Aquaman opened in India and earned $956,000 on Friday alone. The film has also brought in $1.3 million from the United Kingdom, earned $3.1 million in Indonesia, $2.2 million in Taiwan, $1.5 million in Thailand, and $1.4 million in the United Arab Emirates. Altogether, Aquaman earned $27 million from international markets on Friday, which also includes Mexico ($1.6 million), Russia ($1.4 million), and Brazil ($1.4 million).

Considering the fairly positive early reviews and the massive amount of money its making, we suspect there will be an Aquaman sequel in our future. Luckily, the film’s stars already have some suggestions.

We’re now very interested to see if Aquaman can successfully top Captain America: Civil Wars‘ total worldwide box office results, which came out to be $1,153,304,495.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman/Arthur Curry), Amber Heard (Mera), Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantra), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), and Patrick Wilson (King Orm). The movie was directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7), and will follow Aquaman/Arthur Curry as he fights to unite the surface world with his underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Aquaman will finally be released in North America on December 21, 2018.