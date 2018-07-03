‘Aquaman’ Movie Cast to Appear on ‘Conan’ During Comic-Con

Warner Bros. is once again planning to make a major showing at San Diego Comic-Con this month by showcasing DC Films’ only release of the year, Aquaman.

But the cast will also make an appearance on late night to promote the film for those who aren’t going to the big show, as Conan O’Brien will be speaking with Jason Momoa and his co-stars for an episode of Conan during the event.

Conan will be airing special episodes throughout the event, filming at San Diego’s Spreckles Theater throughout the weekend, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The Aquaman cast will join Conan for the final SDCC episode on Sunday, July 22nd to close out the event. While the specific guest list for the episode has yet to be announced, it’s a safe bet that Momoa will be joined by some of his major co-stars which include Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson.

The hype train for Aquaman recently began to pick up steam, with promotion kicking off before the film releases at the end of 2018. Though everyone can look forward to the trailer’s debut at San Diego Comic-Con, we recently learned more about the film’s plot thanks to director James Wan.

Arthur Curry, the titular Aquaman, will be going up against his own brother, Orm, who also reigns as the King of Atlantis. Wan will be reteaming with The Conjuring star Patrick Wilson, who will play Momoa’s brother in the DC Comics-based film.

“Patrick is such a talented actor and a chameleon as well, he can disappear into any role,” Wan said to EW about Wilson. “Orm’s got a soft spot for his brother who lives on the surface world and if anything just wants him to rule Atlantis and the world together, but his brother doesn’t see it that way. A lot of the clashes they have stem from their different upbringings. So I didn’t want to cast a typical villain actor.”

Aquaman will be joined by Mera, who might end up turning on Orm based on actor Amber Heard’s comments.

“She’s a warrior who was raised by the queen of Atlantis before she passed. We meet Mera after the queen has long since left and she’s been raised to take over as queen her whole life,” Heard said. “She’s been raised to serve her kingdom and rule over Atlantis with King Orm.”

We’re likely to learn A LOT more at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

