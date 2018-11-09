New ‘Aquaman’ Character Posters Revealed

Aquaman is just over a month away, and Warner Bros. is keeping the hype train going with a series of new character posters, as well as a global press tour.

On Wednesday morning, the studio released a set of seven different posters from the movie, each one focusing on one of the film’s major characters. Aquaman, Black Manta, Mera, Queen Atlanna, King Orm, Vulko, and King Nereus all got their own, standalone poster in the series. Keep scrolling to see them all!

In addition to the posters, Warner Bros. unveiled a schedule of dates and locations for a global tour that will take director James Wan and the Aquaman cast around the world to interact with fans and show off the new film. The dates are as follows:

November 18 – Beijin: Film Footage Screening and Fan Event

November 26 – London: Live Stream World Premiere

December 1 – New York City: Fan Event

December 11 – Manilla: Asian Premiere and Fan Event

December 12 – Los Angeles: Live Stream U.S. Premiere

December 14 – Miami: Press Day

December 18 – Gold Coast: Australian Premiere

December 19 – Sydney: Fan Event

December 21 – Hawaii: Special Event Screening

Aquaman

Black Manta

Mera

Atlanna

Orm

Vulko

Nereus