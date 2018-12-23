‘Aquaman’ Ending Explained

Aquaman is finally hitting theaters, and for those who want to know, we’ve got all the details on how it ends right here.

Big spoilers incoming for Aquaman, so if you haven’t seen it yet do not look any further! Well, unless you want to, which in that case feel free.

Aquaman’s forces rush in to help the Brine fend off Ocean Master and the forces of the other kingdoms under his command. Eventually, that segues to a one on one battle atop a submarine, where both face off with tridents in hand. Both hit hard and land big blows, but Arthur turns the tide as he utilizes a technique taught to him by Vulko when he was young, and it’s enough to not only knock Orm back but also destroy his trident (given to him by his father) in the process.

Orm is surprised by the defeat, but even more so by the appearance of Atlanna, who Arthur and Mera found alive on their search for the trident of King Atlan and brought back. She tells Orm what happened and while she sides with Arthur she lets Orm she also still loves him. Atlantean soldiers take Orm away, and Arthur claims his rightful place as King.

Things segue to the lighthouse as the sun rises. Arthur’s father walks out onto the dock like he has since Atlanna disappeared into the water, hoping that she will finally meet him there like she said she would. When he goes out this time though he finds a figure standing on the dock waiting for him, and the couple shares an embrace decades in the making.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

