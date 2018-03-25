‘Aquaman’ Gets a Fan-Made Trailer

DC fans might not yet have a first trailer for the upcoming Aquaman, but one fan is helping pass the wait for an official look at the movie with a new fan-made trailer.

As shared on the DC Cinematic subreddit, this fan trailer uses footage from DC Films‘ Justice League as well as the Injustice 2 video game to create an action-heavy, one-minute teaser introducing Jason Momoa’s Aquaman as the hero of the seas. You can check it out in the video above.

While this fan trailer will definitely get fans excited for the real thing, Aquaman fans might find themselves waiting a bit longer for the first official trailer for the upcoming DC Films venture. James Wan, who is directing Aquaman, recently took to Twitter to address rumors of the trailer’s pending release. He revealed that there are no immediate plans to release a trailer for Aquaman, and explained that the reason why is his own desire to get the visual effects for the film just right.

“I am simply not ready yet to share,” Wan wrote. “This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar.”

While the delay in trailer may be frustrating, Wan’s desire to have polished VFX makes sense. Superhero movies in general often contain a lot of VFX work and considering the underwater component of the film, Aquaman will likely require more even more. Additionally, some of last year’s superhero films — including Justice League — ended up having drastically different special effects in the first trailer than in what audiences saw in the final released film.

However, the delay in trailer shouldn’t concern Aquaman fans too much about the DC Extended Universe films. Recent test screenings have had very positive reactions, with some elements reportedly doing being better than both Justice League and Wonder Woman.

“It’s going great.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen, who plays Black Manta, revealed last year. “The scale is epic, and this movie is going to be so good! I can’t say too much, but in the hands of [director] James Wan and with Jason Momoa at the helm, I think people are going to be really happy with it.”

Aquaman opens in theaters December 21st.