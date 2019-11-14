Jason Momoa Answers Adorable Aquaman Questions From Young Fans

Jason Momoa has been very busy in the past few weeks with the release of his Apple TV show See. But, in a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he wasn’t about to get away without answering some Aquaman questions. To make things even better, Clarkson’s kids stopped in to ask the hard-hitting questions themselves. Momoa always has time for the fans, and decided to answer all of their requests to the best of his ability. The banter back and forth really is adorable, and the star clearly looks like he’s enjoying the exercise. They even made him a small drawing that was so heartfelt the audience almost couldn’t handle it. Clarkson’s young son Remy was absolutely petrified during the clip as he basically struggled to say anything to the massive hero sitting right next to him. You have to give Momoa credit though because he did everything in his power to make the kids feel at ease with asking him all these questions. It’s all very cute.

Last week, the Aquaman star had another interesting interaction when he posted a still from the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League on Instagram. Now, Momoa previously revealed he’d seen Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. But that still showing his character stab Steppenwolf (Ciarián Hinds) right through the chest is absolutely proof. That’s not all, as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman looks on from the background as a large portal looms behind all the action. That is decidedly a little more intense than the combat in his own movie, but fans were very excited.

It wasn’t long after Momoa uploaded that picture when Snyder himself took to his Vero account to add another shot to the growing collection of Snyder Cut stills. This one seemingly confirms that Wonder Woman was the one who ended up killing Steppenwolf in his version of the film. Wonder Woman can be seen leaping through the air, before dealing some type of devastating blow to Steppenwolf. Now, the chorus of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut is only going to grow louder and louder as more of these still trickle their way out. Who knows what will happen next.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.