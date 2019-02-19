Amber Heard Reveals New ‘Aquaman’ BTS Photo

Aquaman star Amber Heard has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the hit film.

Heard recently shared a new photo on her Instagram account, which showcases her hair getting fixed on set of the film’s Italy-set sequences. You can check it out below.

It’s safe to say that Mera was regarded to be a highlight of Aquaman, with heard bringing the fan-favorite character to life in a unique way.

“Mera is strongly tied to — she has a strong sense of duty and responsibility that’s tied to Atlantis and her role in Atlantis,” Heard explained to reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “She deeply cares about her position that she believes she was not just born to do, that she has worked her whole life to be able to do well. It’s not enough just to have inherited this position. Her sense of honor and duty is inartistically tied to her place in leading Atlantis and doing the right thing for her people.”

“Mera’s her own woman,” Heard continued. “She’s her own superhero. She’s not Aquawoman. She’s Mera. Part of what got me, you know when I first talked to Zack [Snyder] on the phone about the prospect of doing this film, he said, ‘She’s a warrior queen. Basically, you get a sword and a crown’. And I was like, ‘OK, you know how to pitch to your audience.’ Alright, I’m listening now. I don’t want to be a damsel. I’ve played a range of characters as diverse as I’ve been able to. Being a woman, especially a bit of a young woman in this industry, raising myself in this industry, it’s been limited, but I’ve done the most with what I can. Especially considering that the one thing, the one element they all have in common is that they’re driven or powerful in their own right.”

And with an Aquaman sequel currently in the works at Warner Bros., it will be interesting to see exactly what’s in store next for Heard’s portrayal of Mera.

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.