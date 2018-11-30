‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Expresses Excitement About Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to host Saturday Night Live, and it sounds like he’s pretty darn hyped about the opportunity.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, which you can check out above, Momoa offered his first reaction to the SNL hosting gig, which will air on December 8th. As Momoa joked, getting to appear on the iconic sketch show is a pretty major milestone for him, which compares only to marrying his wife.

“Bucket list: Marry Lisa Bonet, host SNL.” Momoa explained. “I’m done.”

Momoa went on to reveal that he’s “excited”, not nervous, about the job, and said that he would love to have Bonet appear in a sketch with him.

Momoa’s time on SNL comes in the middle of the whirlwind press tour for Aquaman, so it will be interesting to see how the episode will come together. It just marks the latest challenge that the actor has gone on, after reinventing the Aquaman role on the big screen.

“I think it’s your responsibility as an actor on any role, to take it and add your certain flavor to it, you know what I mean? I’m just adding as much as I can,” Momoa explained during a visit to the film’s set. “I mean, I don’t know what it’s like to be king of my own house, you know what I mean? [laughs] Just sitting in your imagination trying to figure out…you do as much research as you can. I tell you what, that definitely running through Hall H made me feel like a king. I’ve never actually run, I felt like a gladiator or a boxer-I mean, that’s probably why they don’t run to the stage. I had like such an adrenaline dump when I got there, I was like, ‘Ahhhhhh!’. I can’t talk, so I’m just gonna, ‘Ahhhhh, this is amazing!’”

“I’m a big fan too. So, you just geek out,” Momoa continued. “I can’t believe I’m running through, y’know, six thousand people with a trident over my head barefoot, I mean- check that off the f*****’ bucket list. [laughs] No one else is ever gonna do that again. I take those moments like that and there’s gonna be a great moment-my character really hasn’t gotten to the point of where he’s the king yet, so it’s really fun to see all of his quirkiness and his screw-ups and his jaded here-and-there and he’s gonna learn so much before he actually does become the king, we haven’t got there yet. It’s gonna be fun to see him as a king and really take that on, y’know. We can hear all certain things in our life, it’s just the moment we’re really ready to hear them. Your parents can tell you all kinds of stuff until you actually go through it. So, I think from his Mom to his Dad to Vulko to his girl, Mera, I think once everyone-he’s heard these things, but it’s the moment that he stands alone and they live within him and he goes from being a man to a king. That’s the beautiful, that’s the one thing I love about this story.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st. It will be followed by Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.