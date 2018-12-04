‘Aquaman’ Reveals First Official Look at Murk

There’s still quite a lot of Atlantis that fans have yet to see in DC’s Aquaman — including the first look at one of the film’s surprising characters.

A new still from the upcoming DC Extended Universe film has made its way online, in which Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) can be seen talking to Murk (Ludi Lin). You can check it out below.

While fans have actually gotten a look at Murk’s armored costume in the past, particularly in the chase scene in the film’s second trailer, this marks the first official look at him underneath the mask. And while some have been a little surprised by Murk’s new aesthetic, Lin has been open about the fact that his portrayal will be a bit of a departure.

“I like it when people pigeon-hole me… because then it gives me a chance to try to break out of it.” Lin said in an interview last year. “You put a wall in front of me, I want to try to break down that wall. So, this is Murk [and] I think he’s going to be pretty different from the original conception. But he’s going to be pretty remarkable as well. It’s been a pleasure working with some amazing people.”

This first look at Murk further showcases just how unique of an aesthetic Aquaman will be bringing onto the big screen, something that Lin is apparently excited to be a part of.

“The difference between Aquaman and the other superheroes in the DC Universe, is that it exists almost in a different world.” Lin explained in that same interview. “All the physics are different, their weapons are different, the characters are very unique. It’s just super cool.”

“I didn’t set out to make a horror movie,” director James Wan told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “That’s not what this is about. It just so happens that you’re dealing in a world that is beautiful, magical, but at the same time, you know, scary as well. People are terrified of the ocean because they don’t know what’s down there. There’s all these creatures that live down in the ocean that are dangerous to humans.”

Aquaman will arrive in theaters on December 21st. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.