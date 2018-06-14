‘Aquaman’ Fans React to First Look at Orm

DC fans got their first look at the world of Aquaman today, and it looks like one character has already taken fans by surprise.
Earlier today, a slew of official stills from the DC Extended Universe film were released online, one of which shows Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) facing off against his half-brother, Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson). You can check it out below.
It’s safe to say that Orm has been one of the characters fans have been most curious to see adapted into live-action, considering the character’s unique underwater ensemble. And while we don’t know what Orm’s entire costume (complete with the helmet) looks like, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their thoughts. Some are swooning about Orm’s entire look, while others are speculating how exactly this still could factor into the film. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
Patrick Wilson looks insane as the Ocean Master Orm. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/HCCLmgEclT— Movies (@movievids_) June 14, 2018
Patrick wilson as orm … woah ? #aquaman pic.twitter.com/SgxXQoTwxe— im batman (@Justic3Avengers) June 14, 2018
Patrick Wilson is the most charismatic actor today. I can not wait, above all, to see his performance as Orm! #Aquaman— chris (@sappychrizzz) June 14, 2018
Everyone looks so REGAL & Majestic. https://t.co/SX9ChQ943f
Wow. Patrick Wilson’s Orm looks slightly different than I had thought.— Phoenix Shanklin ☕✨ (@Da_Nerdette) June 14, 2018
But, I am okay with that. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/tBscCGDysK
#KingOrm is up in this bich! I know the movie is called #Aquaman but I’ll be rooting for the big homie @patrickwilson73 cause Orm is one of my favorite @DCComics villains and you sir are looking like a sav in this picture! @creepypuppet you never cease to amaze me bro! ? pic.twitter.com/023xRtMw8p— Randy Q. Moore (@ThatRandyQMoore) June 14, 2018
It’s interesting how they’ve given Orm the blonde hair against Momoa’s dark hair, given the Atlantean prophecy/”curse” regarding Arthur in the comics. #Aquaman— Matt Tucker (@playhouse76) June 14, 2018
@patrickwilson73 as King Orm, or is that @HEELZiggler?? #AQUAMAN pic.twitter.com/vVy8BsNdsL— Jeremy Flores (@jeremyFLOWERS) June 14, 2018
ORM MY GOD #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/m6VNSQ4PWk— meez, a maeve house (@meezus_christ) June 14, 2018