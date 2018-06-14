DC

‘Aquaman’ Fans React to First Look at Orm

DC fans got their first look at the world of Aquaman today, and it looks like one character has […]

By

DC fans got their first look at the world of Aquaman today, and it looks like one character has already taken fans by surprise.

Earlier today, a slew of official stills from the DC Extended Universe film were released online, one of which shows Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) facing off against his half-brother, Orm the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson). You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s safe to say that Orm has been one of the characters fans have been most curious to see adapted into live-action, considering the character’s unique underwater ensemble. And while we don’t know what Orm’s entire costume (complete with the helmet) looks like, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their thoughts. Some are swooning about Orm’s entire look, while others are speculating how exactly this still could factor into the film. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@movievids_

@Justic3Avengers

@sappychrizzz

@Da_Nerdette

@ThatRandyQMoore

@playhouse76

@jeremyFLOWERS

@meezus_christ

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts