‘Aquaman’ Movie Premiere Date Possibly Revealed

DC fans are counting the days until Aquaman arrives in theaters, and now we might have an idea of when the film will make its debut.

According to a new tweet from Norman D. Golden II, the first premiere of Aquaman will be taking place on Wednesday, December 12th, at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

I’ve been told, as of now, the #Aquaman premiere is set for Dec 12th at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles (same place that hosted the Wonder Woman premiere last summer). Huge. — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) September 15, 2018

While this isn’t official confirmation of the premiere date, it does make sense. Considering the scope of Aquaman, this kind of a large premiere at the Chinese Theatre definitely isn’t a surprise. If anything, the date of the premiere is particularly interesting, as it’s a day before the film debuts in some overseas countries, and a week and a day before its current U.S. debut date.

Aquaman will see Jason Momoa reprise his role as the film’s titular character, as he goes on a quest through Atlantis and the surface world. As Aquaman‘s first trailer already showed, the film is expected to shatter the long-running stereotypes surrounding the sea-dwelling superhero.

“I think one of the things that really drew James [Wan] to Aquaman was the kind of underdog nature of him as a superhero,” producer Peter Safran told reporters on a set visit last year. “And, I know that after [Furious 7] when he was offered, basically, anything he wanted to do — he told me, ‘I want to do Aquaman‘. And, I had that same reaction that he seems to be one of those superheroes that people do make fun of. But, James loved the idea of turning people’s perceptions of Aquaman on their head. And so, he’s like, ‘Give me all the stuff that you made fun of and I’m gonna turn it on its ear and scare the s— out of you with it.’ And his feeling also was, it’s Jason Momoa; once it’s Jason Momoa you cannot make fun of this guy. He brings a whole new energy and power to Aquaman and just to the superhero world in general. And I think that that’s one of the things that James embraced most firmly.”

“A lot of people make fun of the fact that you’ve seen images of Aquaman on a sea horse and he’s like, you know what, just look at the sea dragon we’ve created that some of these guys are gonna be riding,” Safran said. “They’re absolutely a strong element. James is a guy who I think in many ways has been an underdog as well and I think he’s drawn to that side of how Aquaman is perceived.”

Aquaman will debut in theaters on December 21st. It will be followed by Shazam on April 5, 2019 and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019.