‘Aquaman’ Trailer Gets an Amazing Shot-for-Shot Low Budget Remake

Aquaman made quite an impact when it debuted last year, earning over a billion dollars at the box office — and spawning some pretty creative parodies.

The Youtube channel Studio 188 recently shared a video, in which they try to recreate one of Aquaman‘s trailers on a very low budget. The end result, which you can check out above, ranges from hilarious to absolutely impressive.

The video goes to some pretty creative lengths to recreate some of the high-octane moments from the film, from finger food being used to recreate Arthur and Orm’s gladiator battle, to a bottle of air freshener and an iPhone box recreating Thomas Curry’s lighthouse. And the way that the trailer recreates the epic The Trench shot has to be seen to be believed.

At the moment, the future looks pretty bright for the Aquaman franchise, as both a proper sequel and a spinoff focused on The Trench are currently in the works. Although it’s unclear if director James Wan will return for the sequel, it sounds like that could be in the cards.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan told ComicBook.com late last year. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me.”

“And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate.” Wan continued. “Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

“I definitely have an opinion,” Jason Momoa, who starred as the film’s titular character, said last October. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.