‘Aquaman’ Movie Collectibles Reveal First Full Look at Black Manta

Having trouble waiting another week to get the first glimpse at DC’s Aquaman movie? While there may not be any footage of the film just yet, some photos of collectibles from the film have leaked online, revealing the first looks at new costumes for several key characters in the movie.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, some images of Aquaman, Mera, and Black Manta collectibles surfaced on Reddit, featuring some previously-unseen looks at the main characters of the film. Of course, given the fact that his costume is so intricate there’s been little indication as to what it will look like, all eyes immediately drifted to the images of Black Manta’s new suit.

It certainly doesn’t disappoint.

As you can see in the photo, the suit has received some upgrades for the film, with a more modern style of armor covering most of his body. The pack and rockets on his back also have a new design, as does his helmet, which is easily the most recognizable part of the costume.

Despite the numerous upgrades and changes, the suit does seem extremely faithful to the style of the character in the comics, which fans will undoubtedly be happy to see.

In addition to Black Manta, the collectible photos showed off some new looks at Aquaman and Mera.

Aquaman’s costume in this figure it a lot closer to the golden suit he wears throughout the comics, as opposed to the darker green outfit he donned in Justice League. There haven’t been actual photos of this classic suit anywhere yet, but it seems as though he’ll be wearing it at some point during the film.

Mera has gotten a color upgrade as well. The blue in this costume is much more vibrant than the one she’s been seen in to this point, making it abundantly clear that this movie will have no shortage of color.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait very long to see some of these new costumes in action, as the first trailer for Aquaman is set to be released next week, during Warner Bros. and DC’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Aquaman, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, is set to hit theaters on December 21.