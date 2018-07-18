DC

Fans Call Out ‘Aquaman’ Movie Poster for ‘Stealing’ Shark Photos

The first official poster for Aquaman has been making waves all over the Internet – whether by impressing fans with its visual flare, or aggravating them with seeming gaps in undersea logic. However, the Aquaman poster debate has entered a new phase, thanks to a sector of eagle-eyed fans who have called out the DC Films design team for some lazy photoshop work:

While that’s a funny little observation to make, the “calling out” of this stock shark photo in the Aquaman poster has not surprisingly sparked a heated debate on Twitter – and it didn’t take long for shade to start getting thrown at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has only fueled the flame-war!

Scroll below for what the Internet has to say about this Aquaman poster “controversy”:

Come On, Son!

This poster situation is vexing some DCEU fans who have been trying to say on the positive side about Aquaman

Compounding the Crime

Apparently, this one shark is just the tip of the iceberg: the entire Aquaman poster is apparently a repeating pattern of stock photos: 

No Harm, No Foul

These fans don’t see what the big deal is: Getty Images arguably exist to be paid for and remixed into all sorts of custom images – including those released by movie studios. 

The Getty Conspiracy

Apparently we, can’t even agree whether this is a stock image or not. Because alternative facts and conspiracy theories are what the cool kids are doing, these days: 

The Level-Headed View

This is the rare case of Twitter actually conveying a level-headed opinion on something. Heed this wise man’s words! 

Marvel Did It First

As you can see, it didn’t take long at all for DC fans to start dragging up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s dirty laundry, when it comes to poster Photoshop flubs. It’s petty, but fair: Avengers: Infinity War definitely got this one very wrong. 

Marvel Did It Worse

The jabs thrown at the MCU don’t stop there, as this infamous Avengers: Infinity War poster shoot with Sebastian Stan’s janky “bionic arm sleeve” gets called out, as well. And rightly so. 

Marvel’s Done It More Often

It’s beginning to look like every single MCU poster may get dragged up and re-scrutinized to keep flame-war burns itself out… 

Are you a fan of this Aquaman poster? Looking forward to the trailer’s debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2018? Let us know in the comments!

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.

