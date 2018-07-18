Fans Call Out ‘Aquaman’ Movie Poster for ‘Stealing’ Shark Photos

The first official poster for Aquaman has been making waves all over the Internet – whether by impressing fans with its visual flare, or aggravating them with seeming gaps in undersea logic. However, the Aquaman poster debate has entered a new phase, thanks to a sector of eagle-eyed fans who have called out the DC Films design team for some lazy photoshop work:

they deadass used getty images photo of a shark and cropped it onto their poster LMFAOOOOOOOO the dceu is a fucking joke pic.twitter.com/EH1jEq1m4W — brandon (@thekingsmans) July 18, 2018



While that’s a funny little observation to make, the “calling out” of this stock shark photo in the Aquaman poster has not surprisingly sparked a heated debate on Twitter – and it didn’t take long for shade to start getting thrown at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has only fueled the flame-war!

Scroll below for what the Internet has to say about this Aquaman poster “controversy”:

Come On, Son!

This poster situation is vexing some DCEU fans who have been trying to say on the positive side about Aquaman:

i hope aquaman is great because most of the set photos have looked great and james wan is a great director who seems to know what he’s doing, but doing something as lazy as this to your poster isn’t helping me get excited for your movie. — brandon (@thekingsmans) July 18, 2018

Compounding the Crime

Apparently, this one shark is just the tip of the iceberg: the entire Aquaman poster is apparently a repeating pattern of stock photos:

And it gets better: the same animal pictures were used over and over again ??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bQhIuhmchY — val pistola (-4 anos)?? (@buenasTARDIS) July 18, 2018

No Harm, No Foul

These fans don’t see what the big deal is: Getty Images arguably exist to be paid for and remixed into all sorts of custom images – including those released by movie studios.

Plus the ones from Getty are not only high-quality, they’re also out of control crazy expensive. There’s a lot worse to drag the DCEU through mud over. — Kevin Allen (@KevoCuervo) July 18, 2018

You just described how graphic design works — Marcus TSB (@ERRRskate151) July 18, 2018

That’s what…. photo editors do….. that’s why ….. Getty images sells photos………..,… — pay ?‍❤️‍?‍? (@broadcitysteve) July 18, 2018

The Getty Conspiracy

Apparently we, can’t even agree whether this is a stock image or not. Because alternative facts and conspiracy theories are what the cool kids are doing, these days:

since when did it became a crime to use getty images in posters? of it’s done right and the poster looks good, it’s okay in my opinion. — Paolo Gil (@paologil) July 18, 2018

do you really think a movie studio making a dc movie stole stock images

is that something you actually think is likely — torako doesn’t have a clever display name rn (@torako_tiger) July 18, 2018

The Level-Headed View

This is the rare case of Twitter actually conveying a level-headed opinion on something. Heed this wise man’s words!

If you check the credits for most films with CGI, Getty is there. Everyone uses stock images, for everything from posters to CGI texturing. — Neurisko (@Neurisko) July 18, 2018

Marvel Did It First

As you can see, it didn’t take long at all for DC fans to start dragging up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s dirty laundry, when it comes to poster Photoshop flubs. It’s petty, but fair: Avengers: Infinity War definitely got this one very wrong.

There’s no scar on his right eye for some reason. pic.twitter.com/VcjhZ2m1L1 — Forrest Oz (@SpiderPlushie) July 18, 2018

Marvel Did It Worse

The jabs thrown at the MCU don’t stop there, as this infamous Avengers: Infinity War poster shoot with Sebastian Stan’s janky “bionic arm sleeve” gets called out, as well. And rightly so.

I’ll just go ahead and leave this here. pic.twitter.com/NRqGXdj3eO — Master Kent (@mentosexplosion) July 18, 2018

Marvel’s Done It More Often

It’s beginning to look like every single MCU poster may get dragged up and re-scrutinized to keep flame-war burns itself out…

You mean RDJ ain’t really giving these exact same poses but flipped 90 degrees along the y axis whiles flying his Iron Man suit through Manhattan???



For SHAME! pic.twitter.com/EgvSXvOCER — Man of Tomorrow?? (@Baaffuor) July 18, 2018

Are you a fan of this Aquaman poster? Looking forward to the trailer’s debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2018? Let us know in the comments!

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.