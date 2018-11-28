Analysts Projecting ‘Aquaman’ For First $100 Million Box Office Opening Since June

Aquaman is scoring good early reviews, and according to some analysts, it is set to end the $100 million box office opening drought.

Official tracking estimates for Aquaman don’t arrive until Thursday, but some analysts who spoke to The Wrap say the movie is set to be the first $100 million-plus opening since June when Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom debuted with $148 million. Those analysts don’t say where Aquaman could fall between $100 and $148 though, but we’ll get more official tracking estimates soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Debuting at $100 million plus would be a boon for Aquaman and Warner Bros, who is looking for another win for its DC movie-verse after the subpar showing for Justice League. Aquaman star Jason Momoa feels a certain responsibility to make the character work but is also just having a blast with the part.

“I’m a big fan too. So, you just geek out,” Momoa told press during a set visit. “I can’t believe I’m running through, y’know, six thousand people with a trident over my head barefoot, I mean- check that off the f*****’ bucket list. [laughs] No one else is ever gonna do that again. I take those moments like that and there’s gonna be a great moment-my character really hasn’t gotten to the point of where he’s the king yet, so it’s really fun to see all of his quirkiness and his screw-ups and his jaded here-and-there and he’s gonna learn so much before he actually does become the king, we haven’t got there yet. It’s gonna be fun to see him as a king and really take that on, y’know. We can hear all certain things in our life, it’s just the moment we’re really ready to hear them. Your parents can tell you all kinds of stuff until you actually go through it. So, I think from his Mom to his Dad to Vulko to his girl, Mera, I think once everyone-he’s heard these things, but it’s the moment that he stands alone and they live within him and he goes from being a man to a king. That’s the beautiful, that’s the one thing I love about this story.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.