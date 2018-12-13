‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Praises New ‘Aquaman’ Movie

Aquaman had its world premiere earlier this week, leading to a slew of reactions hitting the internet. Ray Fisher, who starred as Cyborg in Justice League, is one of many viewers who took to social media to praise the film’s accomplishments.

The actor shared, “I just saw Aquaman and I couldn’t be prouder! All hail the KING!!!”

Fisher isn’t the only one to sing the film’s praises, with our own ComicBook.com review reading, “[Director James] Wan and the effects team crafted underwater sequences seamlessly. The film is visually stunning, which earns the price of admission alone. This journey to Atlantis might be worth more than the average ticket price, in fact, as it provides a colorful world full of incredible and imaginative creatures — with interesting characters and a fascinating narrative to match.”

Cyborg had a brief cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with last year’s Justice League being the first opportunity fans had to learn more about the intriguing character. Unfortunately, between various behind-the-scenes shifts in leadership at Warner Bros. and the lackluster reception of Justice League, it’s unclear when we’ll get to see Fisher in the DC Extended Universe again.

Earlier this year, Fisher teased that Cyborg was originally slated to become one of the franchise’s most powerful characters, though Zack Snyder’s exit from Justice League impacted that trajectory.

“We’re not finished just yet, so I don’t know how specific the ‘end result’ is.” Fisher explained at a convention appearace. “But what I will say is Zack had very specific plans for Cyborg, and for his trajectory. And Zack probably shot enough footage in the first film to make like two movies out of. He definitely had a whole, I believe, a trilogy in mind, with respect to Justice League. And if his vision had sort of come to fruition, Cyborg would have probably been one of, if not the most powerful, metahuman in the entire canon, in the film universe. And that’s just one of the crazy things about Zack, is that he can take someone who’s such a newcomer and evolve their powers to the point where, you know, Cyborg is like ‘S tier.’”

