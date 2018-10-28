‘Aquaman’ Extended TV Spot From World Series Released Online

Ahead of the film’s premiere this holiday season, fans can take a brand new look at DC Comics’ King of Atlantis with the extended preview of Aquaman.

During the World Series and the NBA games taking place over the weekend, Warner Bros. and DC Films aired a new TV spot for Aquaman which shows the titular character squaring off against Black Manta. Check it out in the video player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aquaman will set the stage for the future of DC Comics cinematic universe, being the first follow up of the Justice League movie. While that superhero team up was disappointing to many fans, critics, and film executives, it did set up future adventures — and Jason Momoa’s take on Arthur Curry is first up to bat.

But even though Aquaman will come after Justice League, director James Wan made sure that his solo film would stand alone as a superhero action movie.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters.

“Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways. So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

While the movie’s success will ultimately determine if a sequel or any sort of followup is warranted, Momoa already has his own ideas for a potential sequel.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said to SYFY. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

We’ll see how it all turns out when Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.