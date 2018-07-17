‘Aquaman’ Will Feature Classic DC Comics Costume

Though Aquaman is aiming to redefine the DC Comics hero as a big screen bad-ass, the classic orange and green look won’t be beyond his live-action grasp.

As revealed during ComicBook.com’s visit to Aquaman‘s set in Australia, concept art for the film aims to have Jason Momoa‘s Arthur Curry sporting a look consistent with that of DC Comics’ New 52 launch. While Momoa had not yet worn the costume at the time of the set visit, the actor admitted he was very much looking forward to wearing the classic garb. “James [Wan] definitely wants to keep it just like the original,” Momoa said.

Posted on a war room wall surrounded by other details of the Aquaman film (like the Boston Aquarium, the Orm’s Battleship, Black Manta’s submarine, and the iconic lighthouse in Maine), Momoa’s Aquaman was soaring in with an orange sea-themed top and green pants. Whether or not this look makes into the final cut of Aquaman is not guaranteed but was certainly planned.

“I think that the New 52 version of Aquaman was definitely our touchstone and our starting point,” Aquaman producer Peter Safran said. “And even though the film is not a direct adaptation of that, that was certainly, in terms of his origin, who he is; that Tom Curry is his father and Atlanna is his mother, who Orm is, etcetera. That all comes from the New 52. And, there are certainly creature elements from it, from the Trench. So, that was our biggest influence.”

Since the visit, Walter Hamada has filled the role president of productin at DC Films which was once a spot held by Johns, but the DC Comics genius remains DC’s president and chief creative officer with strong hands involved with the films.

“And the fact that Geoff and James [Wan] originally broke the story for this one, and then Will Beall and David Leslie Johnson at different times wrote it,” Safran said. “I think that the fact that they [Wan & Johns] broke the story together, Geoff has tremendous creative involvement all the way through, on a day-to- day basis to the present day. I spoke to him this morning. So, he really is a great touchstone to making sure we keep it in the correct world.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.