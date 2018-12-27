‘Aquaman’ Director Says Film Tested Well With Women

Aquaman‘s impressive box office haul has been in large part due to women heading to theaters to watch the DC Comics movie, something director James Wan expected from test screening results.

Wan took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on a recent story from Deadline which explained how women were the key to Aquaman‘s success in its opening weekend. “Time and time again during our tests, we saw how well Aquaman played with women,” Wan pointed out. “Older and young.”

Time and time again during our tests, we saw how well #Aquaman played with women. Older and young. //t.co/eWUtWEsmts — James Wan (@creepypuppet) December 27, 2018

Attracting women to theaters went further than hoping they would come out to see the physically impressive Jason Momoa on-screen. Warner Bros. also leveraged key roles in the film played by its female stars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard as their respective Atlanna and Mera characters. “Moms turned out in greater numbers than Dads, 56% to 44% and enjoyed Aquaman more, 91% to 85%,” Deadline reports. “Women also graded Aquaman with an A- CinemaScore, a number that was equal to men.”

With the massive success of the film, an Aquaman sequel seems all but guaranteed at this point. Whether or not Wan will return to the director’s chair, however, remains unknown, though certain factors might be enough to lure him back into the world of Atlantis for more.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me. And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters worldwide.