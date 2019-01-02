‘Aquaman’s New Year’s Day Box Office Pushes It Past ‘Venom’ And ‘Solo’

It didn’t take long into 2019 for Aquaman to soar past its competition, and thanks to a big New Year’s splash it has passed Venom and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Aquaman brought in an additional $16.8 million on Tuesday, which took it from just underneath the $200 million mark to $216.3 million domestically. That means it has now passed Solo ($213 million) and Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp ($216 million). It also means any day now it will pass Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which currently sits at $220 million. It also jumps ahead of Venom, which is still currently in theaters and sits at $213 million.

“Huge 66% jump for #Aquaman from MON to #NewYearsDay w/ $16.8M on TUE shooting the domestic #boxoffice cume to $216.3M in the first 12 days. Has now passed #Venom and #Solo to become #9 blockbuster from 2018. Will also beat #AntManAndTheWasp & #MissionImpossibleFallout tonight.”

If Aquaman has some legs it could very well cross the $300 million mark. If it does that would put it at the #6 spot on the 2018 Domestic Box Office list (via Box Office Mojo), passing Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch ($265 million). It remains to be seen if it can surpass films like Deadpool 2 (#5 with $318 million) or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (#4 with $416 million), and films like Incredibles 2 ($608 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), and Black Panther ($700 million) are probably out of its reach.

On the worldwide front that is a different story though. Aquaman already sits in the #7 spot with $768 million worldwide, surpassing Deadpool 2 ($735 million), Ant-Man and The Wasp ($622.7 million), and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch ($469.4 million). It’s not very far from surpassing Mission: Impossible – Fallout either ($791 million), and could very well also surpass Venom ($855.2 million). The top four billion club is a lofty goal, but we’re not going to write it off just yet.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman is in theaters now.