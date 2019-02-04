‘Arrow’s 150th Episode: Two New Clips Reveal Cut Documentary Footage

Arrow celebrates a major milestone tonight with its 150th episode, “Emerald Archer” and now, ahead of tonight’s broadcast, The CW has released two scenes from the episode.

In the first scene, which you can check out above, fans are treated to footage of John Diggle (David Ramsey) from “October 2012” in which Diggle declares that “Oliver Queen is no one’s hero” — a comment that clearly didn’t age too well. It’s something that Diggle, who has in the years since been not only Oliver’s loyal friend but a member of Team Arrow, acknowledges in a clip from the present.

In the second scene, Oliver (Stephen Amell) talks about how much things have changed since his early days as a vigilante. He opens up a bit about how glad he is to be doing things “in the light of day” before being interrupted by a surprise return: his son home from boarding school, who doesn’t exactly seem thrilled to be there. Oliver asks for the footage of his son to be edited out.

Tonight’s episode will be presented in something of a semi-documentary style, and as the clips suggest, will include some glimpses back at the Green Arrow’s past. It’s a unique way to further the story of Season 7 while also honoring the seasons that came before it, something that showrunner Beth Schwartz told ComicBook.com was important going into the episode.

“When we knew our 150th episode was coming up, we obviously wanted to do something special,” Schwartz said. “I know for our 100th episode that we were all very pleased with how that turned out and it felt so nostalgic and perfect, and so we knew we kind of had to try to one-up ourselves. The room came up with the brilliant idea to film it documentary-style, and it allowed us to use all of our favorite characters from past and present in this format, which was something that was really important to us because as you’re hitting such a milestone, you want to see those characters that made the series what it is.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below as well as our review of “Emerald Archer” here.

ARROW FILMS THEIR 150TH EPISODE AS A DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED “THE HOOD AND THE RISE OF VIGILANTES” NARRATED BY KELSEY GRAMMER

The 150th episode of “Arrow” showcases a documentary entitled “The Hood and the rise of vigilantism” starring Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and the rest of Team Arrow. As a camera crew follows Oliver and team around to talk about their past as vigilantes and what the Green Arrow means to Star City, Oliver must also deal with William’s (guest star Jack Moore) return from boarding school as well as a new threat to the city. The episode will feature “documentary footage” captured by the BTS crew and interviews from those who have worked alongside the Green Arrow. The documentary is narrated by Kelsey Grammer.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Black Lightning.