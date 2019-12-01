Arrow Actor John Barrowman Rushed to Hospital After Severe Neck Injury

Former Arrow and Torchwood star John Barrowman has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a severe neck injury, forcing the actor to cancel upcoming appearances in the UK. While he waits for diagnosis from doctors for his current condition, Barrowman has stated that his current condition renders it “impossible” for him to sing or dance at the moment. The actor is in the middle of a touring event called “A Fabulous Christmas” in which he performs holiday songs and acts, but has since been forced to cancel his latest shows in Bristol and Glasgow over the coming days.
“I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing and move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis,” Barrowman wrote on social media.
There are hopes that the show in Glasgow could be postponed to Tuesday, December 3rd, but he has yet to update fans after receiving an MRI on his neck earlier today. You can read his post about the unfortunate circumstances and his decision to cancel dates on his “A Fabulous Christmas” tour in the social media post below.
I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to a severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing & move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis. The Doctors have advised me to not perform this weekend while I try and recover, so I’ve had to make the very difficult decision to cancel my performances at the Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday 30th November and at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, on Sunday 1st December. I am so disappointed and upset as I was looking forward to seeing you all, I feel I am letting everyone down, but it’s simply not possible for me to do the show in my current condition. We have thankfully managed to open the Oxford New Theatre concert (Sat 14th December) for Bristol audience members to transfer to, and we have managed to move the Glasgow date to Tues 3rd December so I really hope you will be able to still see me have A Fabulous Christmas. All my love, John x
Barrowman recently appeared as Malcom Merlyn in the final season of Arrow, which is currently airing on The CW.