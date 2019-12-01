Arrow Actor John Barrowman Rushed to Hospital After Severe Neck Injury

Former Arrow and Torchwood star John Barrowman has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a severe neck injury, forcing the actor to cancel upcoming appearances in the UK. While he waits for diagnosis from doctors for his current condition, Barrowman has stated that his current condition renders it “impossible” for him to sing or dance at the moment. The actor is in the middle of a touring event called “A Fabulous Christmas” in which he performs holiday songs and acts, but has since been forced to cancel his latest shows in Bristol and Glasgow over the coming days.

“I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing and move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis,” Barrowman wrote on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are hopes that the show in Glasgow could be postponed to Tuesday, December 3rd, but he has yet to update fans after receiving an MRI on his neck earlier today. You can read his post about the unfortunate circumstances and his decision to cancel dates on his “A Fabulous Christmas” tour in the social media post below.

Barrowman recently appeared as Malcom Merlyn in the final season of Arrow, which is currently airing on The CW.