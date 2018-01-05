‘Arrow’: “Divided” Photos Focus on the Baddies

The CW has released the official promotional images from “Divided,” the midseason premiere of Arrow, which will air in two weeks.

The images focus a lot of attention on the villains, who were revealed at the end of 2017 to have been working in concert all along under the direction of Cayden James (Michael Emerson).

“It’s like an axis of evil on the show. It’s fun because all these characters are so different, one from another, that they live up to the breadth and specificity of good comic characters, but it’s fun and a little thrilling to see them embodied by real humans with different ways of talking, dialects, or physical carriage, different styles,” Emerson told ComicBook.com. “It’s good that way, and I have especially enjoyed these last couple of episodes I’ve found where we are all together a lot, because it is such a swell bunch of smart, funny actors. We have so much to gab about between scenes. In a way, that axis of evil is my Arrow family in a way. We’re all on the same boat, too. Kind of in the hierarchy of a TV cast, we are the spicy guest players.”

You can check the images out in the attached gallery.

OLIVER DISCOVERS A SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT CAYDEN JAMES — Despite losing half his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) remains confident that he, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey) can stop Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) and Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). However, when he discovers one of Cayden’s secrets, he decides to team up with an unlikely ally. Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) spends time with Vince (guest star Johann Urb). James Bamford directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Divided” will premiere on January 18.