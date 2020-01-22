Arrow Finale Preview Released

After eight years and 169 episodes, it all comes down to this. Next Tuesday, The CW will air “Fadeout”, the series finale and overall 170th episode of Arrow, closing the book on the series that sparked the network’s current Arrowverse of shows. The episode will bring to a close not just the series, but Oliver Queen’s story, offering a final sendoff for the hero who sacrificed it all to save reality in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and now, the network has released a preview for that monumental goodbye.

The episode will see the return of Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak as she comes together along with family and friends to say goodbye to Oliver (Stephen Amell). Photos previously released for “Fadeout” show that those saying goodbye include some familiar faces as well as a few unexpected ones, including Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson), Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka), and Thea Queen (Willa Holland). The episode will also see other familiar faces, including Rory Reagan (Joe Dinicol) and Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum). You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fadeout”

STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz.

In addition to the finale episode, next week will also see a special episode “Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye”, which will serve as a celebration of the series. You can check out the synopsis for that below.

“Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye”

A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Stephen Amell and the cast of “Arrow,” and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz.

Last year, after the announcement that Arrow was coming to an end, Amell shared his gratitude for his time on the series, thanking fans for what he called the greatest professional experience of his life.

“Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever,” Amell tweeted. “Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

The Arrow series finale, “Fadeout” airs Tuesday, January 28.

Are you looking forward to the final episode of Arrow? Let us know in the comments below.