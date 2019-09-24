Arrow Final Season Trailer Released

The CW has been rolling out trailers for the new and returning TV shows on the network’s slate this fall and it looks like it’s finally Arrow‘s turn to get in on the action. On Tuesday afternoon, star Stephen Amell took to Twitter to confirm that the new trailer for Arrow‘s final season would be on the way later in the day. As promised, less than an hour later, the trailer arrived online.

Season 7 of Arrow concluded with a bang, sending the story into the future and setting the stage for the Crisis on Infinite Earths. Now, we get another action-packed look at what’s to come in the final season of the long-running series. You can watch the full trailer for Arrow Season 8 in the video above!

As with any series concluding after many years, the creative team behind Arrow wants to be sure and bring back as many familiar, fan-favorite faces as possible.

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” said showrunner Beth Schwartz. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes. We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

Here’s The CW‘s official synopsis for the final season of Arrow:

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

Arrow returns for its final season on Tuesday, October 15th on The CW.